Who was Derek Spencer? All we know about Placer County murder suspect shot dead by deputies in standoff

Placer County deputies shot a man dead during an hourslong standoff. Derek Spencer, 44, was fatally shot after he killed a 76-year-old woman, officials said, per KCRA 3. All we know about Placer County murder suspect shot dead by deputies in standoff (Pexel - representational image)

The investigation includes the death of Cheryl Macy, as well as a nearby fire that complicated the crime scene. The shootout that killed Spencer took place in the Iowa Hills area northeast of Colfax.

Who was Derek Spencer? Spencer had been arrested several times in the weeks leading up to the shootout Monday morning, September 21, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Court records obtained by KCRA 3 show that he was released from the Sacramento County Jail on September 17.

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Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Ed Igoe confirmed that Spencer had been booked as many as three times this month, once by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for felony vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and resisting arrest. (September 3), once by the Folsom Police Department for burglary (September 14), and once by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office for stealing a vehicle (September 16). He was released on bond for the sheriff's office arrests on September 13 and September 17.

According to Woo, investigators did not know about Spencer's recent arrests until after they had identified him on Sunday afternoon. He said Spencer was from the Sacramento area, likely from Fair Oaks.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that Spencer had been the subject of a manhunt, during which he set multiple fires, rammed a patrol vehicle and fired at officers and law enforcement helicopters. According to authorities, he shot and killed Macy inside her home on Sunday, September 20, while looking for a place to hide.

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"Unfortunately, we don't believe there was any connection," Woo said, according to ABC7. "Right now it just appears that after he struck and disabled a deputy's vehicle he was just looking for a place to get off the main road and unfortunately for Ms. Macy, it was her residence."

The sheriff's office said the manhunt finally ended early Monday when Spencer was killed in the exchange of gunfire with deputies.