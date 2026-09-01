Kitchen knives, 4-minute standoff, failed tasers: What we know about NYC Times Square stabbing

A 49-year-old woman allegedly stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday afternoon. Pamela Cisneros, 49, of Queens, killed one woman and injured a man, before she was shot dead by police, police said. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks next to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a press conference at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Times Square, New York City. (REUTERS)

The attack occurred near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue, close to an NYPD substation and just outside One Times Square, one of New York’s busiest tourist and security zones. The stabbings were random and unprovoked there was no evidence to suggest the attack was terrorism-related, cops said, as per AP.

Two people stabbed The attacker pulled two large kitchen knives from a shopping bag and approached a 68-year-old man who had just exited a subway station and was waiting with his wife to cross the street, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference.

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The man was stabbed in the abdomen. Seconds later, Cisneros allegedly approached a 32-year-old woman and stabbed her in the abdomen as well, Tisch said. The attacks took place within roughly 20 seconds, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The 32-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the 68-year-old man remained hospitalised in stable condition, officials said. Police have not released the victims’ names pending notification of their families.

It was not immediately clear whether either victim was a tourist or a New York City resident.

4-minute standoff After the stabbing, Cisneros ran towards the NYPD substation, where officers confronted her. Tisch said officers spent about four minutes asking her to drop the knives.

Cisneros allegedly threatened the officers, repeatedly saying, “I will kill you.” She also told them: “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”

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