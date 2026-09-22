Who is Brian Evans? Carrot Top suicide attempt leads to extortion allegations amid $2 million demand
Brian Evans has been accused of extortion by Carrot Top's team, days after the comedian attempted suicide.
Brian Evans has been accused of extortion by Carrot Top's team after the comedian attempted suicide. Carrot Top or Scott Thompson attempted to kill himself last week in Las Vegas and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Now, it has emerged that the 61-year-old was handed a $2 million demand days before his suicide attempt as per TMZ. His lawyer then told the court that the comedian was being extorted.
According to messages accessed by the publication, Evans made the proposal of a deal to the tune of $2 million to drop the legal fight against Carrot Top. He said that everyone would drop their names and keep the deal private. Carrot Top's team had been given till Wednesday to accept the deal.
Also Read | Who is Carrot Top's girlfriend Amanda Hogan? Reported suicide attempt puts comedian's relationships in focus
Carrot Top tried to kill himself with a suspected overdose of prescription drugs, on Friday, TMZ added. Soon after, Carrot Top's lawyer accused Evans of waging a ‘campaign of extortion’. He claimed Evans was demanding millions, else he would file ‘false, malicious and incendiary materials’ in the court record. Accusing Evans of ‘extortion and blackmail’ to malign Carrot Top, his lawyer sought immediate emergency relief from the court.
The ongoing feud has sparked interest in who Brian Evans is.
Who is Brian Evans?
Evans is a singer, songwriter, and author. He has been accused of trying to extort Carrot Top, even as the comedian attempted suicide.
Evans has refuted the claims on his X account as well. “The PR firm for Carrot Top and his lawyer did a great job spinning the facts to avoid having to actually address the facts. My turn is coming to be able to tell my side of the story. Don’t fall for the bullshit because that’s all it is. If I was as they say…I wouldn’t be typing from home,” he wrote in one post. In another, Evans added “Thank you for all the supportive messages I’ve received. I’m glad some of you are out there and actually have a brain.”
He also shared a YouTube video sharing his side of the story.
Evans junked the claims that he was extorting Carrot Top. He alleged that the lawyer representing the comedian did not even know him. Evans claimed that he did not threaten to ‘publish anything’ and added that the ‘video was deleted’.
In 2020, Evans had a video about soccer called ‘It’s a Beautiful Game' which also featured Carrot Top.
How is Carrot Top now?
As per latest reports, Carrot Top is now awake and breathing on his own with his representative saying that the wishes from fans is doing him well.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More