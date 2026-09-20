Carrot Top's lawyer shares update after suicide attempt amid shocking allegations against Brian Evans – latest update

Comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after his reported suicide attempt on Friday. His legal team has revealed fresh allegations regarding a bitter legal dispute with singer Brian Evans. Brian Evans threatened to add a USB disk containing a sexually graphic video of Carrot Top to the court's docket. (Carrot Top | Instagram )

According to court filings first reported by TMZ, Evans threatened to add a USB disk containing a sexually graphic video of the comic to the court's docket. Thompson's attorney alleged Evans demanded $500,000 to resolve ongoing litigation.

Thompson's representative, Jami Schlicher, issued the first public update on his condition, saying, “Mr. Thompson is currently recovering, surrounded by his family and those closest to him. His focus is on his health and recovery, and we ask that his privacy be respected at this time.”

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Lawyer alleges extortion attempt before hospitalization The dispute centers on a September 3 court filing submitted by Thompson's legal team in Florida.

According to the filing obtained by the Daily Mail, Evans allegedly wrote that "Path A remains available" if Thompson paid $500,000 "in immediately available funds" to resolve all claims. Otherwise, Evans indicated he would proceed with another court filing that could include explicit material stored on a USB drive.

The filing also quoted Evans as saying that media outlets would likely speculate about the USB drive if it became part of the public docket. “Given the existing posture of the case and the coverage already in print, I expect the press will report the motion and will use its own imagination about what the USB is,” Evans allegedly wrote in an email sent to Thompson's lawyer.

He also added that it is “a foreseeable fact about third-party reporting of a public docket. It is not a threat.”

Carrot Top's attorney strongly rejected that characterization. “This is not settlement communication.”

In their response, they described the communication as "a malicious threat" intended to expose Carrot Top to public disgrace and extort money under the guise of settlement negotiations.

Schlicher, while speaking to the Daily Mail, also pointed to Evans' litigation history, saying a federal court had previously described him as a “vexatious litigant” whose filings were “serial” and “spurious.”

Evans has denied attempting to blackmail Carrot Top. Evans told the Daily Mail that he "never threatened" to release any video in exchange for money and argued that the situation was “not the black and white story portrayed.”

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Recovery update after reported suicide attempt The legal revelations surfaced less than a day after Thompson was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt in the Las Vegas area. His scheduled performances at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Friday and Saturday were canceled.

His representative has not disclosed additional medical details but confirmed that Thompson is receiving treatment and support while surrounded by family.

Police were also seen outside Thompson's Las Vegas residence following the hospitalization, according to TMZ. However, authorities have not publicly released further information about the incident.