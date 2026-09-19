Carrot Top suicide attempt: Is comedian Scott Thompson okay? Latest update on Las Vegas performer as Luxor show canceled

Carrot Top, the comedian, attempted suicide and was rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported on September 18. His real name is Scott Thompson. Carrot Top, the comedian, was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. (X/@Algovich_)

As per the publication, Carrot Top attempted to kill himself on Friday in the Las Vegas area and was then taken to a local hospital. As a result, Carrot Top's Friday night show at Luxor was also canceled.

Is Carrot Top okay? Latest update on health Jami Schlicher, the representative for comedian Carrot Top, spoke to TMZ about his condition after the reported suicide attempt. The 61-year-old is currently recovering in the hospital.

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“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy,” the statement read.

Carrot Top legal battles The news of Carrot Top's suicide comes amid an ongoing legal battle for the comedian. As per a September 16 report from RadarOnline, a second accuser had stepped forth producing alleged explicit text messages, photographs, and a multimillion-dollar settlement demand.

Zachary Defazio is the second victim after Billboard chart singer Brian Evans to make such allegations against Carrot Top. Defazio, who is now 25, claimed that he met Carrot Top on Grindr, when he was 19. He also accused the comedian of giving him alcohol while he was underage.

Carrot Top has not admitted liability for these allegations.

Carrot Top had opened up about bullying in the past Notably, Carrot Top has been a victim of teasing and mocking for most of his life, going back to childhood. The comedian opened up about the same in a 2014 documentary. He was speaking about the impact of youth bullying as someone who had to endure physical and emotional bullying, growing up in Florida, mainly due to his appearance.

“I have this kooky red hair, and people have made fun of me every freaking day. Some kids actually [die by] suicide over this. I can relate,” he had told the Des Moines Register in 2015, as per a Grunge report.

The report further noted Carrot Top, who was much shorter than his peers, had not had many friends in his school years. As a result of the relentless teasing of playground bullies, Carrot Top used to avoid mostly all of the kids at his private school choosing to spend the recesses by himself playing with toy cars.

Who is Carrot Top? Carrot Top is known for high energy prop comedy and has been a longtime fixture at Luxor. He's distinguishable by his red hair and signature stage performances. Carrot Top has had the longest running residency in Vegas at Luxor, where he's the headlining act.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).