Carrot Top's last Instagram post in focus after comedian's suicide attempt; fans say 'we love you dude'

Carrot Top’s recent Instagram activity has drawn renewed attention after the comedian was hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt in Las Vegas, with fans leaving messages of support for the longtime performer. Carrot Top’s recent Instagram activity has drawn renewed attention after the comedian was hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt in Las Vegas. (Instagram/ carrottoplive)

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was taken to a local hospital on Friday, September 18, after the reported incident, according to TMZ. His scheduled Friday night performance at the Luxor was canceled following the hospitalization.

Carrot Top’s latest health update Thompson’s representative, Jami Schlicher, confirmed that the 61-year-old comedian is recovering in hospital.

Also read: Carrot Top net worth and family as Las Vegas show canceled amid reports of suicide attempt

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher told TMZ.

The statement is the latest confirmed update on Thompson’s condition. Neither his representative nor the report provided further details about his recovery.

Last Instagram post in focus The comedian’s hospitalization also prompted renewed attention to his social-media presence, with fans looking through his recent Instagram activity and posting messages of support.

Comments include emotional notes urging him to stay strong, including messages such as “we love you dude.”