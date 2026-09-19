Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ makes shock claim about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni - ‘they been hiding…’
A self-styled investigator made shocking claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie.
The Nancy Guthrie case has seen a fresh development with a self-styled investigator making shocking claims about Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni. The individual alleged that the couple did little to help look for the 84-year-old.
Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspect has been publicly named. Authorities have also not shared whether they are any closer to determining Nancy's whereabouts.
Amid this, public scrutiny has squarely been focused on Annie and Tommaso, after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported that the latter might be a suspect in the case. This report, which came in the early days of the case, was junked by the authorities. Later Sheriff Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff's Department – the lead investigating authority on the case – announced that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects. However, interest in Annie and Tommaso has continued as Nancy reportedly had dinner with Savannah's sister the night before she was reported missing. Tommaso is then believed to have dropped her home, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Kidnapped woman's tablet sold? Viral claim sparks hope for break in case after seven months
With time wearing on, Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR, the self-styled investigator, has shared several claims about Annie and Tommaso, including photos from their past. Here's what he said most recently about the couple in the public spotlight.
What JLR said about Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni?
JLR shared a photo of Annie and Tommaso from the early days of the investigation. The duo were seen inside a car with their faces covered. While Tommaso had a tee-shirt pulled up to cover his mouth and wore shades, Annie had her hood up and shades on. She also bent her head further so as not to be seen clearly by cameras.
Sharing the photo, JLR wrote “When has Annie & Tommaso looked for Nancy Guthrie? NEVER! Instead they been hiding. Where's Nancy?”.
Notably, there is no evidence that Annie and Tommaso did not look for Nancy Guthrie. The family has offered a $1 million reward for any information on the missing octogenarian. Annie also appeared on videos alongside Savannah and their brother Camron, pleading with whoever might have taken Nancy to return her. The couple reportedly briefly left their home amid intense public scrutiny. However, reports indicate they are now back in the neighborhood.
Now, JLR's post about Annie and Tommaso has sparked reactions from those following the case.
Reactions to JLR's claims about Annie and Tommaso
Several people reacted to the claims JLR made online. One person wrote “SHERIFF DEPT can NOT solve it because everything got CONTAMINATED & BOTCHED UP, they have NOTHING.”
Another added “I find it VERY INTERESTING that T is covering the Only 2 Visible identifiers (eye/mouth) that the Porch Guy had exposed.” Meanwhile, another tried to defend Annie and Tommaso's actions saying “They can’t go out they’d be swarmed… no way would they receive fair treatment. Even if they are Innocent they were Labeled Guilty before any investigation was started.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More