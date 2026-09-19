Gerrit Graham cause of death: What happened to ‘Phantom of the Paradise’ actor and ‘Grateful Dead’ songwriter?
Veteran actor, screenwriter and songwriter Gerrit Graham, known for Brian De Palma films has died at 77
Veteran actor, screenwriter and songwriter Gerrit Graham has died at 77. Graham died on Tuesday in Rhinebeck, New York in an assisted living facility, his ex-wife, Dede Taylor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.
He was suffering from lung disease and other health complications, according to Variety.
Graham, the interesting character actor, had appeared in Phantom of the Paradise and three other early films for Brian De Palma. He also wrote the Grateful Dead song “Victim or the Crime” with Bob Weir.
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Gerrit Graham’s cause of death
According to Variety, Graham died after battling lung disease, along with other age-related ailments. No additional medical details were immediately disclosed.
Dede Taylor also told The Hollywood Reporter that Graham died of the complications from the lung disease.
Graham had largely stepped away from Hollywood in later years. He moved from California to Rhinebeck, New York, to care for his mother and spent nearly three decades in the Hudson Valley, where he volunteered for the Burger Hill Preservation Society.
Graham was born in New York on November 27, 1948, and grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, St. Louis, and Chicago before enrolling at Columbia University a few years after De Palma's graduation. The two were in charge of the Columbia Players, the school's theater group.
He married Deborah Cooper in 1982, and the couple had two children.
Graham is survived by his four grandkids, Nolan, Micah, Vera, and Joey; his brother, Sam; and his sons, Jack and Henry, along with their wives, Talia and Joelle.
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From Brian De Palma films to Grateful Dead collaboration
Graham launched his screen career alongside Robert De Niro in Brian De Palma’s early films Greetings (1968) and Hi, Mom! (1970). This established a long creative relationship with the acclaimed filmmaker.
One of his most celebrated performances came in De Palma’s 1974 cult musical Phantom of the Paradise, where he played flamboyant rock singer Beef. The character remains one of the film’s most iconic figures and has earned a devoted following over the decades.
Graham later appeared in several notable films such as Demon Seed, Pretty Baby, National Lampoon’s Class Reunion, Used Cars and Child’s Play 2.
Television audiences also saw him in popular series such as Seinfeld, Laverne & Shirley, The Wonder Years, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager as guest appearance.
Away from acting, Graham built an equally varied career as a screenwriter.
He contributed to projects including The Little Mermaid, Oliver & Company and episodes of The Twilight Zone. He also co-wrote Disney’s adaptation of The Prince and the Pauper with his brother Sam Graham and writer Chris Hubbell.
His work extended into music as well.
Graham collaborated with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead to co-write “Victim or the Crime,” which appeared on the band’s 1989 album Built to Last. The song was later re-recorded by Weir and bassist Rob Wasserman for their 1998 live album.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More