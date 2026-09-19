North Korea dismissed a UN atomic watchdog resolution that renewed demands to halt nuclear activities, saying it has "no effect" because Pyongyang is not an IAEA member, state media reported Saturday. North Korea rejects UN nuclear watchdog criticism

A foreign ministry statement on Friday accused "hostile forces" of seeking to bring an end to the country's nuclear program during this week's general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, state news agency KCNA said.

"Pitifully, the 'resolution' cooked up by the US and the West has no effect on the DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state," a foreign ministry spokesperson said, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, its official name.

"The DPRK has not been a member of the NPT and the IAEA from long ago and, therefore, it is illegal and the height of impudence to talk about the position of our state and its efforts to bolster up the defence capabilities," the spokesperson added.

"The DPRK's position as a nuclear weapons state does not need the recognition of the US, the West and the IAEA. It is guaranteed by the actual nuclear deterrent and irreversibly and permanently fixed by the supreme law of the state."

North Korea has legally enshrined its status as a nuclear weapons state, with its leadership declaring the country's atomic arsenal permanent and irreversible.

In the statement, the ministry spokesperson said the DPRK was positioned to "more offensively implement its strategic and long-term plans for building reliable self-defensive deterrent to cope with the ever-worsening international security environment."

US President Donald Trump said in August that Pyongyang possesses 57 "very powerful" nuclear weapons, with Seoul putting the figure at between 80 and 120.

The US leader has expressed a willingness to resume dialogue with Kim Jong Un, saying last month that he planned to meet him later this year.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Kim's powerful sister said the country's nuclear-armed status was "absolute", and called those hoping for its denuclearisation "idiots".

mlm/des

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