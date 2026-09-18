DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting begins; security upped at North Campus, 900 cops deployed
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: The contest for the four central panel posts, namely president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary, is expected to see an intense battle between the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI and the Left alliance of AISA and SFI.
- 3 Mins agoOutgoing president highlights hostel facilities as key demand
- 17 Mins agoNorth Campus divided into 5 zones, 23 sectors for security
- 30 Mins agoABVP's President candidate lists hostel facilities, fee hikes as key poll issues
- 38 Mins agoWho are the candidates contesting the four key posts?
- 43 Mins agoVoting begins, to continue in two shifts
- 50 Mins agoDU appoints teachers as police liaison officers
- 53 Mins agoHigh court warns counting could be withheld
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoSecurity blanket for the polls
- 1 Hr 32 Mins agoWho is Ananya Raturi, AISA-SFI alliance's presidential candidate?
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoWho is NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena?
- 1 Hr 41 Mins agoWho is ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas?
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoCounting and results tomorrow
- 1 Hr 45 Mins agoPolling to begin at 8:30 am
- 1 Hr 47 Mins agoTotal 12 control rooms active for student body polls
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: With polling for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for Friday, major student organisations, including the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance, are gearing up for one of the most closely watched contests in student politics. Voting will be held on Friday, with polling for day classes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus....Read More
The contest for the four central panel posts, namely president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary, is expected to see an intense battle between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).
A total of 1,000 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) have been deployed, out of which 960 will be in use on Friday, with 40 in reserve, university officials told PTI.
In the 2025 election, the ABVP won three of the four central panel posts, including the president's position, while the NSUI secured the vice-president's post.
ABVP's Aryan Maan had won the president's post with 28,841 votes, while NSUI's Rahul Jhansla secured the vice-president's post with 29,339 votes. ABVP candidates Kunal Chaudhary and Deepika Jha became secretary and joint secretary, respectively, after defeating their opponents.
Meet the candidates
The final provisional list, released after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, includes seven candidates for president, five for vice-president, four for secretary, and four for joint secretary.
ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.
The NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.
The organisation has said its campaign will focus on putting "student interests first" and building a "prosperous, safe and better" Delhi University.
The AISA-SFI alliance has nominated Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.
The alliance has described its panel as representing "alternative politics" and said it would seek to build a student-led DUSU while opposing "money and muscle politics".
Who promised what
NSUI’s "My Campus, My Manifesto" campaign received several suggestions from students, with the initiative aimed at incorporating their concerns into its election agenda, members had said.
ABVP's "My DU, My Manifesto" campaign has similarly sought feedback from students, while the organisation has highlighted issues related to student welfare and campus facilities.
Student safety and accommodation have emerged as an important poll plank, among other issues, following the Satya Niketan building collapse earlier this month, which claimed seven lives, including students. The incident has renewed attention on the availability and safety of student housing in the national capital.
The AISA-SFI alliance has raised demands related to affordable accommodation and hostel facilities, while ABVP has highlighted its housing agenda, including proposals for a Student Housing Cell and safety audits.
Meanwhile, the university has restricted vehicular movement on key stretches, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road, ahead of the election process, while student organisations are taking their campaigns to classrooms, college campuses and social media.
According to an advisory issued by the university, traffic restrictions will be in place on Friday and Saturday until the results are declared.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Outgoing president highlights hostel facilities as key demand
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Outgoing DUSU president Aryan Mann said efforts were made to fulfil the issues outlined in the union's manifesto, while acknowledging that some matters require more time.
"We made every effort to fulfill all the issues outlined in the manifesto. There are some matters that require more time, and I am fully confident that the incoming DUSU team will accomplish them as well. Our foremost demand is that proper hostel facilities be provided for every student at Delhi University," Mann said while talking to news agency PTI.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: North Campus divided into 5 zones, 23 sectors for security
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Additional DCP Pukhraj K Gupta said Delhi Police has divided North Campus into five zones and 23 sectors as part of security arrangements for DUSU polling.
A zonal responsibility has been assigned to an ACP-level officer, while each sector is being supervised by an inspector-level officer. Police have also set up pickets and barricades at college gates and key checkpoints to prevent unauthorised entry.
"We have kept the entire campus open. Vehicles and people can come in, cast their votes, and leave without any hassle," Gupta said.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: ABVP's Shrey Singh lists hostel facilities, fee hikes as key poll issues
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: ABVP's Shrey Singh highlighted hostel facilities, fee hikes and basic campus amenities as key issues in the 2026 student union elections.
Speaking about the Satya Niketan building collapse, Singh said the incident underlined the need for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges.
"We have several key issues. Foremost among them is the incident that occurred at Satya Niketan, this highlights our major demand for hostel facilities across all Delhi University colleges..."
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Who are the candidates contesting the four key posts?
A total of 20 candidates are contesting the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections — president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.
ABVP
President: Yash Dabas
Vice-president: Ishu Maurya
Secretary: Riya Chhawadi
Joint secretary: Lakshya Raj Singh
NSUI
President: Vijay Shankar Meena
Vice-president: Vir Chatrath
Secretary: Namrata Chaudhary
Joint secretary: Gopal Choudhary
AISA-SFI alliance
President: Ananya Raturi
Vice-president: Akshat Shikhar
Secretary: Stanzin Deskyong
Joint secretary: B Parijaat
Counting of votes will be held on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Indoor Stadium.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting begins, to continue in two shifts
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday morning, with students attending day classes allowed to cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm. Polling for evening classes will be held from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: DU appoints teachers as police liaison officers
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh held a meeting with college principals, hostel officials and Delhi Police on Wednesday to review security arrangements ahead of DUSU polling.
He directed institutions to maintain heightened security for three to four days and asked principals to appoint teachers as police liaison officers during polling.
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: High court warns counting could be withheld
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: The Delhi high court on Thursday said it could withhold the counting of votes and defer the declaration of DUSU election results if it was not satisfied with reports from Delhi University and Delhi Police on alleged violence and vandalism during campaigning.
A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the university, police and student organisations to report on the action taken over the incidents.
The court clarified that it was not staying Friday's polling but said stringent directions could follow if the reports were unsatisfactory.
- inputs from Shruti Kakkar
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: 900 security personnel deployed at North Campus amid violence concerns
DUSU 2026 election LIVE: Around 900 security personnel, including Delhi Police officials and seven companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed in and around Delhi University's North Campus as students vote on Friday to elect new DUSU office-bearers.
Security has been strengthened at key colleges, polling centres and sensitive locations following allegations of clashes, intimidation and election rule violations during campaigning. An anti-riot vehicle and a facial recognition system van have also been deployed.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Security blanket for the polls
Security was tightened across Delhi University on Friday as polling for the DU Students' Union (DUSU) elections is about to get underway, with more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the North and South campuses, an official said.
Voting for the four central panel posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary -- is being held in two shifts.
Students attending day classes will vote from 8.30 am to 1 pm, while polling at evening colleges will take place from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is Ananya Raturi, AISA-SFI alliance's presidential candidate?
The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Raturi has been associated with several campus movements. AISA said she led a movement against sexual harassment at IPCW, which resulted in a proctorial inquiry against the administration. The organisation also highlighted her role in the movement concerning the alleged assault of a Dalit student at SBSC and an incident in 2025 involving a confrontation with Aryan Maan over what it described as “hypermasculine and muscle-based politics”.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena?
Vijay Shankar Meena hails from a simple family in Rajasthan and belongs to the Adivasi community, representing an emphasis on social justice and underrepresented communities in student leadership.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Who is ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas?
Yash Dabas, who hails from Kanjhawala in Delhi, is pursuing studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies and is an international-level tennis player. He has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia, according to ABVP.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Counting and results tomorrow
Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Polling to begin at 8:30 am
Voting will be held on Friday, with polling for day classes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.
DUSU 2026 Election LIVE: Total 12 control rooms active for student body polls
Chief Election Officer Raj Kishore Sharma told PTI, “A total of 12 control rooms will be functional on Friday. In case any of the EVMs glitch, experts will be available to readily fix them.”
Sharma added that once the polls conclude, the EVMs will be securely transported by the police to the multipurpose hall, where they will be opened at the time of vote counting on Saturday.