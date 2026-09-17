PM Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: BJP's midnight 'swag se swagat' wish for PM Modi; NDA leaders to gather in Varanasi today
PM Modi's birthday LIVE: The day’s key events will be held in Varanasi and Vadnagar, including an NDA leaders’ gathering, the launch of a bike yatra, exhibitions and public programmes. The campaign will continue until October 17 with service activities and outreach programmes across the country.
- 11 Mins agoBJP lists 25 activities for Modi birthday campaign
- 24 Mins agoS Jaishankar wishes PM ‘success, good health’
- 39 Mins agoCJP claims workers in MP told to record Modi praise videos
- 47 Mins agoVaranasi youth refer to PM as ‘GOAT’, ‘Legend’
- 55 Mins agoVaranasi Gen Z marks Modi’s birthday with blood donation
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoGujarat CM launches green campaign with 76,000 saplings
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoWhat the BJP has planned
PM Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s senior leaders and chief ministers are gathering in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday as the PM turns 76. The gathering coincides with the launch of the BJP’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which marks Modi’s 25 years in public service. The programme will run from September 17 to October 17....Read More
Who will attend the Varanasi meet-up
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde are among the NDA leaders expected in Varanasi. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the celebrations.
Agenda for Modi's 76th birthday
The Varanasi programme will centre on the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra, with Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath flagging off a rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi’s birthplace. A parallel rally will travel from Vadnagar towards Varanasi.
The event will bring together leaders from several NDA constituents. Chirag Paswan and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel are among those associated with the celebrations, while home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will attend the Vadnagar flag-off.
Vadnagar represents Modi’s birthplace, while Varanasi is his Lok Sabha constituency.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: BJP lists 25 activities for Modi birthday campaign
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Under “Seva Mera Yogdan”, the BJP has planned 25 service activities, including blood donation camps and tree plantation drives. Citizens are being encouraged to participate in at least one activity.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: S Jaishankar wishes PM ‘success, good health’
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.
In a post on X, Jaishankar wished Modi “all success, good health and many more years in the service of our people”. “You continue to inspire globally through your ideas and achievements,” Jaishankar said.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: CJP claims workers in MP told to record Modi praise videos
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: CJP co-convener Saurav Das has shared an account allegedly sent by the mother of an Anganwadi worker in Madhya Pradesh, claiming women were “ordered” to gather on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
According to the account shared by Das, the workers were asked to light a diya, celebrate Modi’s birthday and record videos praising him and government schemes. The message also alleged that “action” was threatened against those who did not comply.
Das criticised the alleged directive and raised questions over the working conditions of Anganwadi workers, citing low pay, heavy workloads, vacancies, lack of social security and healthcare, and poor infrastructure.
The allegations shared by Das were not independently verified by HT.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Varanasi youth refer to PM as ‘GOAT’, ‘Legend’
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Varanasi’s Gen Z youth had a social-media-style tribute for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.
At a blood donation camp organised by the Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad, young participants described Modi as the “OG”, “Greatest of All Time (GOAT)” and “Legend”.
The event was held at the IMA building in Lahurabir, where several young people, including first-time blood donors, took part.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Varanasi Gen Z marks Modi’s birthday with blood donation
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Young people in Varanasi marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by donating blood at an event organised under the banner of ‘Modi’s GenZ Blood Squad’.
The camp was organised by the Gen Z Wing of Antyodaya Parishad at the IMA building in Lahurabir.
Organisers said many participants were aged between 18 and 22, with several donating blood for the first time.
The youth also wished Modi in Gen Z-style, calling him “OG”, “Greatest of All Time (GOAT)” and “Legend”. (ANI)
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Gujarat CM launches green campaign with 76,000 saplings
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the ‘Harit Ghar – Swasth Samaj’ campaign in Ahmedabad ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday. Organised by Vishwa Gujarati Samaj, the campaign includes a pledge to plant 76,000 kitchen garden saplings.
Patel said development must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and highlighted initiatives including Mission LiFE, Catch the Rain and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam. He also spoke about Gujarat’s economic growth, citing the expansion of MSMEs and the emergence of GIFT City as a global financial hub.
The Golden Book of Records presented a certificate recognising the 76,000-sapling campaign as a world record. Patel also visited stalls featuring around 35 startups working on environmental protection and interacted with young entrepreneurs.
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: What the BJP has planned
Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: The BJP has planned a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years in public service. The campaign includes the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra linking Varanasi and Vadnagar, beneficiary outreach, service activities, youth programmes, exhibitions and public meetings. The Varanasi programme will see Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath flag off the bike yatra, while a parallel rally will begin in Vadnagar. The BJP has also planned events across states, with young participants travelling as Seva Yatris, covering 10 states, 193 districts, 773 tehsils and 1,159 villages.