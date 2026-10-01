Amazon, Flipkart review CCTV camera listings on selling platforms in India after report flags ‘security risk’
The e-commerce companies were reviewing internet-enabled surveillance cameras listed by third-party sellers, says a report.
Two e-commerce giants, Amazon and Flipkart, have started reviewing security camera listings on their platforms in India after a report stated that third-party sellers and brands were selling hundreds of unlicensed products. The government had imposed strict testing rules for such products six months ago amid concerns over potential espionage risks.
The two e-commerce companies, which dominate online shopping in India, were reviewing internet-enabled surveillance cameras listed by third-party sellers, Reuters reported.
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A Reuters analysis this week found that more than 700 of roughly 770 internet security camera listings on Amazon and Flipkart were for models that were not listed in the Bureau of Indian Standards' public database of approved brands or cameras.
A cybersecurity expert said the sale of unlicensed security cameras was a serious concern and posed a potential security risk.
“A compromised camera can become both a surveillance risk and a cybersecurity entry point,” Gulshan Rai, who served as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cybersecurity chief from 2015 to 2019, told Reuters.
What does the government rule say about selling security cameras?
From April 1 this year, the government made it mandatory for all internet-connected CCTV cameras to obtain clearance under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) framework.
Under the new guidelines, companies selling internet-connected CCTV cameras in India will have to disclose information about key equipment used in the cameras, including the origin of the system-on-chip (SoC) or processor.
The government brought in the new guidelines amid growing concerns that sensitive footage could be transferred abroad.
Since Tuesday, at least a dozen listings have been removed from the e-commerce platforms, including at least two models from Hikvision's EZVIZ brand. Amazon now shows those products as “currently unavailable”, Reuters reported.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment about the listings. Amazon declined to comment in an email, while Flipkart did not respond to Reuters' queries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More