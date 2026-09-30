Shubman Gill on top of the world: Top-5 fastest double ODI centuries
The India captain took just 117 balls on Wednesday as India comfortably chased down 406 against the West Indies in the second ODI at Guwahati.
India captain Shubman Gill scored the fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket on Wednesday. Gill, 223 not out off 133 balls at the end of India's chase, reached his double ton off just 117 balls as the hosts thrashed the West Indies by 8 wickets with 39 balls to spare at Guwahati. Chasing 406 to win, Rohit Sharma (101) and Gill added 251 for the opening wicket to set the tone for an easy win as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
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On what was an absolute belter of a wicket, the Indian batters made a mockery of the West Indian total that featured three centuries by John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104), and Amir Jangoo (114). During the course of his innings, Gill hit 26 fours and eight sixes. It was his second successive ton (11th overall), it may be noted. On Monday in the first ODI, he had scored 110. Let’s take a look at the rest of the top-five fastest double tons in one-day internationals.
Ishan Kishan
Before Gill, Ishan Kishan was the fastest double centurion in the world. In 2022 at Chattogram, the left-hander took just 126 balls to get to the milestone against Bangladesh. In all, he scored 210 off 131 balls and hit 24 fours and 10 sixes.
Glenn Maxwell
Who can forget the heroic innings by the Aussie?! It was a must-win match in the 2023 World Cup in India and Glenn Maxwell took just 128 balls to reach his double ton. He hit 21 fours and 10 sixes as the Aussies made it to the semis. At one point, they were reeling at 91/7, chasing 292 to win. Maxwell closed out the game with a six, and in the process also got to his double ton.
Pathum Nissanka
The Sri Lankan is the next in the list, and Afghanistan are again at the receiving end. The right-handed batsman took 136 balls to get to the milestone. During his innings of 210 not out off 139 balls, he hit 20 fours and eight sixes.
Chris Gayle
The great West Indian has to feature in such a list. Against Zimbabwe at Canberra during the 2015 World Cup, Chris Gayle took just 138 balls to reach his double ton. During his innings of 215 off 147 balls, Gayle hit 10 fours and 16 sixes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More