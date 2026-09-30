Shubman Gill on top of the world: Top-5 fastest double ODI centuries

India captain Shubman Gill scored the fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket on Wednesday. Gill, 223 not out off 133 balls at the end of India's chase, reached his double ton off just 117 balls as the hosts thrashed the West Indies by 8 wickets with 39 balls to spare at Guwahati. Chasing 406 to win, Rohit Sharma (101) and Gill added 251 for the opening wicket to set the tone for an easy win as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Indian skipper Shubman Gill celebrates his double century. (ANI Pic Service)

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On what was an absolute belter of a wicket, the Indian batters made a mockery of the West Indian total that featured three centuries by John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104), and Amir Jangoo (114). During the course of his innings, Gill hit 26 fours and eight sixes. It was his second successive ton (11th overall), it may be noted. On Monday in the first ODI, he had scored 110. Let’s take a look at the rest of the top-five fastest double tons in one-day internationals.

Ishan Kishan Before Gill, Ishan Kishan was the fastest double centurion in the world. In 2022 at Chattogram, the left-hander took just 126 balls to get to the milestone against Bangladesh. In all, he scored 210 off 131 balls and hit 24 fours and 10 sixes.

Glenn Maxwell Who can forget the heroic innings by the Aussie?! It was a must-win match in the 2023 World Cup in India and Glenn Maxwell took just 128 balls to reach his double ton. He hit 21 fours and 10 sixes as the Aussies made it to the semis. At one point, they were reeling at 91/7, chasing 292 to win. Maxwell closed out the game with a six, and in the process also got to his double ton.

Pathum Nissanka The Sri Lankan is the next in the list, and Afghanistan are again at the receiving end. The right-handed batsman took 136 balls to get to the milestone. During his innings of 210 not out off 139 balls, he hit 20 fours and eight sixes.