‘Virat Kohli will realise in a few years why he didn’t play Test cricket longer’: Kapil Dev won’t ask him to return
Kapil Dev feels Virat Kohli should have played Tests longer, saying the former India captain may realise in a few years that he shouldn't have retired.
It’s been over a year since Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, but Kapil Dev still struggles to come to terms with it. Kapil, India’s first-ever World Cup-winning captain, feels Kohli should have continued playing the format longer and believes that perhaps a few years down the line, Virat would realise that he could have gone beyond 123 Tests.
Kohli retired from Tests on May 12, 2025, five days after Rohit Sharma’s announcement. He finished playing the format as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. That he couldn’t complete 10,000 runs in the format will always remain a bitter pill to swallow, but since his retirement, Kohli has found a second wind in his career, scoring more and with greater consistency than ever before.
“I feel sorry that he retired from Test cricket. I don’t know why he did that. He knows the best, but as a spectator and a former cricketer, I feel he should have played it longer because he has that ability,” Kapil said while speaking to PTI.
Kohli's decision surprised Kapil
“Absolutely,” added Kapil after being asked whether he was surprised by Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket. “He should not have. As someone who likes his game and can assess it, he has this ability. I don’t know whether he is feeling bad today about stopping playing, but I think in a few years he will definitely realise why he didn’t play Test cricket longer. When you love the game, have passion for it, why retire when you can manage yourself. I can understand T20 can be totally different, but one-dayers and Test matches are his cup of tea.”
Kohli has received multiple requests from former cricketers to reverse his decision and return to the format he rejuvenated with his aggression and captaincy, becoming India’s most successful Test captain in the process. However, Kohli made it clear during this year’s IPL that his decision is final and that he is playing ‘just the one format’. Kapil, though, would not ask Kohli to reconsider. While he wishes Kohli had played more Tests, he does not feel he is in a position to tell a champion cricketer like him what to do.
“No. He is 37 and like a grandfather in cricket. So it’s not correct for people like us to advise him. He knows what’s best for him. And that’s it. As an outsider, I feel he should have played. As to whether he should come out of retirement, people like us shouldn’t advise. That’s his call, not ours.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More