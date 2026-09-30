‘Feel bad’: Rishabh Pant says it’s ‘easy to pass opinions’ as KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan race ahead in India’s pecking order
Rishabh Pant admits it ‘feels bad’ to be out of India’s ODI setup but insists setbacks bring comebacks as KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel rise.
August 7, 2024, was the last time Rishabh Pant played an ODI for India. It’s been two years since, and while Pant continues to establish his legacy in Tests, his white-ball stocks have continued to dwindle. Pant has played far fewer ODIs than Tests and T20Is. In the 31 ODIs he has played, Pant has scored just 871 runs at an average of 33.50, with a best of 125 not out against England in 2022. It remains his only century in the format, to go with five half-centuries.
When India’s squad for the West Indies ODIs was announced, Pant once again found himself sidelined. Being appointed captain of the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup tie would have come as little compensation, with Pant still harbouring ambitions of playing ODIs for India again. His feelings about being out of the team are no different from those of any other player struggling to find a place in the side, and those emotions were on display as he opened up about his absence from the set-up.
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“Definitely, you feel bad when something like this happens. But an athlete’s mindset allows you to feel that when there’s a setback, there is always a comeback. These are things that, as an athlete, you have to deal with in your day-to-day life. People say this happened to me, that happened to me, but for an athlete, this is part and parcel of the game. But at the same time, you know how hard you’re working, and you’re clear in your path to maintain at this level,” Pant said on the Business of Sport podcast.
“To make it happen every day, there is a voice in your head that is very constant in a very disciplined manner. The only thing is it’s easier to pass opinions all the time, but at the same time, people have to wait for things to happen.”
How Pant's position slipped
Pant’s unfortunate accident cost him a year of professional cricket, including the 2023 World Cup. With Pant out, KL Rahul has established himself as India’s primary wicketkeeper-batter. Rahul’s rise has been such that even Ishan Kishan, who holds the record for the fastest ODI double century, hasn’t been able to establish himself as an integral part of India’s 50-over side. Dhruv Jurel, too, is part of India’s squad for the West Indies ODIs, suggesting that Pant’s chances of a comeback appear increasingly bleak, with Rahul, Ishan, and now Jurel climbing the pecking order.
“There is no doubt that I have to make it happen, because for me, I feel like I haven’t had the best of opportunities to give my best, but at the same time, international cricket is changing. Sometimes you have to wait for the chance and make things happen,” Pant added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More