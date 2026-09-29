Mohammad Rizwan escalates NCCIA row, demands clarity on probe and return of phone seized nearly four weeks ago

Mohammad Rizwan has formally written to Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), asking the body to comply with directions issued by the Lahore High Court and provide greater clarity over the investigation involving him. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan has also sought the return of his mobile phone, which the NCCIA has held since August 31. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has maintained that he was not informed about the precise nature of the inquiry and has now requested that the agency identify in writing the specific incident under investigation. Mohammad Rizwan has asked for his phone from NCCIA. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)

The phone was taken from Rizwan in England on August 31, a day after Pakistan’s defeat at Lord’s. Rizwan’s position is that he voluntarily handed over the device despite having no legal obligation to do so and also provided investigators with the password after being told that the phone would be returned within “three hours.” Almost four weeks later, however, the device remains with the agency.

Rizwan’s latest correspondence comes nearly two weeks after the Lahore High Court dismissed his petition challenging the NCCIA’s jurisdiction over the matter. While the court rejected his attempt to contest the agency’s authority to conduct the proceedings, it directed Rizwan to cooperate with the investigation. At the same time, the court instructed the NCCIA not to subject him to “harassment or unnecessary inconvenience.” Rizwan was also permitted to approach the appropriate court over the recovery of belongings that had not been returned to him, with his mobile phone being the principal item in question.

Rizwan seeks written clarification from NCCIA In his latest letter, Rizwan has pointed out that the NCCIA has not contacted him following the High Court’s ruling to specify how it intends to proceed with the inquiry. His legal representatives have asked the agency to explain in writing the incident that forms the basis of the investigation and to inform Rizwan when, and if, he is required to appear before investigators.

The letter also stresses that Rizwan’s conduct so far demonstrates his willingness to cooperate. He had voluntarily allowed the NCCIA access to his phone while in the United Kingdom and provided the device’s password, but has argued that the agency must now reciprocate by explaining the scope of the inquiry and facilitating the return of his phone. Rizwan has retained legal counsel throughout the proceedings and has asked that any further communication relating to the case be made to him in writing.

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The investigation concerns Rizwan and fellow batter Imam-ul-Haq and emerged in the aftermath of Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test at Lord’s. Both players were among those recalled to Pakistan immediately afterwards. The two players subsequently adopted different approaches to the NCCIA proceedings. Imam chose to complete a questionnaire provided by the agency, while Rizwan opted to seek legal advice and challenge whether the NCCIA had jurisdiction in the matter.

The challenge was ultimately unsuccessful at the Lahore High Court, but the latest letter indicates that Rizwan’s legal team is now focusing on ensuring that the investigation proceeds within the framework laid down by the court. For the moment, the precise incident being examined by the NCCIA has not been publicly detailed in the correspondence described, while Rizwan continues to seek both formal clarification over the inquiry and the return of the phone he handed over at the end of August.