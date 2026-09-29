AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP raises storm over Parvesh Verma slap row, Saurabh Bharadwaj stopped at barricade
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.
- 2 Mins agoSaurabh Bharadwaj says police took ‘all protesters’ into custody
- 17 Mins agoWhat action has Delhi police taken so far?
- 34 Mins agoMassive traffic congestion in Central Delhi
- 36 Mins agoAll roads leading to Police Headquarters restricted
- 40 Mins agoAAP leaders stopped
- 41 Mins agoProtestors forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers are staging intense protests in Delhi today, seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leader Parvesh Verma. The agitation follows a major political controversy after a video surfaced showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a young man during a road inspection. The man who was slapped is reportedly a social media aide to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh....Read More
The AAP leaders are demanding an FIR to be registered against Parvesh Verma.
Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj says police took ‘all protesters’ into custody
Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X: "Today, we went to the police headquarters with our comrades to file an FIR against the "slap-happy" minister Pravesh Verma. But today, for the third consecutive day, the Delhi Police took all our comrades into custody."
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: What action has Delhi police taken so far?
Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Parvesh Verma over the alleged slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Massive traffic congestion in Central Delhi
The restrictions due to the protest have caused massive traffic congestion at the Sacred Heart Cathedral roundabout.
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: All roads leading to Police Headquarters restricted
All roads leading to Police Headquarters have been restricted by the cops.
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP leaders stopped
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has been stopped at the barricade at LIC roundabout. Police announcing that this a prohibited area and all protestors should leave the area.
AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Protestors forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police
Protestors are being forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police