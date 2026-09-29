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AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP raises storm over Parvesh Verma slap row, Saurabh Bharadwaj stopped at barricade

By HT News Desk
Sep 29, 2026, 15:07:40 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.

Key Events
  • 2 Mins agoSaurabh Bharadwaj says police took ‘all protesters’ into custody
  • 17 Mins agoWhat action has Delhi police taken so far?
  • 34 Mins agoMassive traffic congestion in Central Delhi
  • 36 Mins agoAll roads leading to Police Headquarters restricted
  • 40 Mins agoAAP leaders stopped
  • 41 Mins agoProtestors forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police
The agitation follows a major political controversy after a video surfaced showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a young man during a road inspection.
The agitation follows a major political controversy after a video surfaced showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a young man during a road inspection.

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers are staging intense protests in Delhi today, seeking registration of an FIR against BJP leader Parvesh Verma. The agitation follows a major political controversy after a video surfaced showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapping a young man during a road inspection. The man who was slapped is reportedly a social media aide to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

The AAP leaders are demanding an FIR to be registered against Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.

...Read More

The AAP leaders are demanding an FIR to be registered against Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Verma over the slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.

Follow all the updates here:
Sep 29, 2026, 15:07:40 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Saurabh Bharadwaj says police took ‘all protesters’ into custody

Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X: "Today, we went to the police headquarters with our comrades to file an FIR against the "slap-happy" minister Pravesh Verma. But today, for the third consecutive day, the Delhi Police took all our comrades into custody."

Sep 29, 2026, 14:52:20 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: What action has Delhi police taken so far?

Delhi Police on Monday filed a non-cognisable report (NCR) against Parvesh Verma over the alleged slapping incident, while an FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh for allegedly obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, officials said.

Sep 29, 2026, 14:35:37 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Massive traffic congestion in Central Delhi

The restrictions due to the protest have caused massive traffic congestion at the Sacred Heart Cathedral roundabout.

Sep 29, 2026, 14:33:24 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: All roads leading to Police Headquarters restricted

All roads leading to Police Headquarters have been restricted by the cops.

Sep 29, 2026, 14:29:17 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP leaders stopped

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has been stopped at the barricade at LIC roundabout. Police announcing that this a prohibited area and all protestors should leave the area.

Sep 29, 2026, 14:27:45 IST

AAP Delhi protest LIVE: Protestors forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police

Protestors are being forcibly removed from the spot by Delhi Police

Home India news AAP Delhi protest LIVE: AAP raises storm over Parvesh Verma slap row, Saurabh Bharadwaj stopped at barricade
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