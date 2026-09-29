Uttam Nagar murder: Witness alleges assault by accused’s relative; crowds gather at police station

Dozens of people gathered outside Uttam Nagar police station late Monday night after a witness in the murder of a 26-year-old Tarun Butolia in March this year alleged that he was assaulted by a relative of the accused, police said. (Photo courtesy: Prerit Astta)

Tarun’s uncle, who has claimed to be a witness in the murder case, alleged that the accused’s family threatened him and assaulted him, leading people to gather outside the police station at about 10- 11pm on Monday.

“I was returning from work when I was surrounded by Golu (family of accused) who slapped me and his associate also tried to hit me. They threatened me, saying I shouldn’t give any testimony. They also asked me to withdraw the case,” he told reporters.

Butolia was attacked with sticks, bats and rods on March 4 after a dispute during Holi celebrations spiralled out of control. The altercation began a coloured water balloon thrown by a minor from Butolia’s family during Holi celebrations landed on a woman and splashed water on her clothes and got out of hand.