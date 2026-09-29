‘No calls please’: Abhijeet Dipke jokes amid birthday messages, Ashutosh Ranka wishes him
Ranka wished Dipke on his birthday, saying, “You lifted this country (and me) up just when we were starting to lose hope.”
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke marked his birthday on Tuesday with a light-hearted Instagram post asking people to skip the calls. At the same time, Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of CJP, shared a heartfelt message for the founder.
Dipke shared a meme on Instagram with the caption, “No calls please”. The meme featured a picture of Dipke giving a thumbs-up alongside the text, “haan haan, happy birthday.”
Ranka also wished Dipke on his birthday, writing, “You lifted this country (and me) up just when we were starting to lose hope.” He added, “To all the great things and great moments that await us ! Love you so much mere bhai!”
CJP national spokesperson Sudhir Sangwan also shared a birthday message for Dipke, calling him a “great human being” who was “genuine, straightforward” and had “no layers or pretence”.
“You have taught us the meaning of courage, resilience, and the art of winning with conviction,” Sangwan wrote. He added that Dipke’s “clarity of thought and unwavering principles” were inspiring and said he felt “proud and fortunate” to have him as a brother and leader.
CJP tech lead Rohan also wished Dipke, calling him the “OG Cockroach”.
“You have made this country’s youth remember to fight for their rights and stand up for the truth. So proud of you bhai,” Rohan wrote.
Dipke came into the spotlight during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) massive movement against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The movement later saw then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from the post.
'Jail Bharo Andolan'
More recently, Dipke announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” in Mumbai for October 2 after Mumbai Police denied permission for the outfit’s proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti.
“Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy,” Dipke said in a post on X.
The CJP has planned the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for his resignation. The party has also demanded a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More