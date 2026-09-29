‘No calls please’: Abhijeet Dipke jokes amid birthday messages, Ashutosh Ranka wishes him

Dipke shared a meme on Instagram with the caption, “No calls please”. The meme featured a picture of Dipke giving a thumbs-up alongside the text, “haan haan, happy birthday.”

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke marked his birthday on Tuesday with a light-hearted Instagram post asking people to skip the calls. At the same time, Ashutosh Ranka , co-convener of CJP, shared a heartfelt message for the founder.

Ranka also wished Dipke on his birthday, writing, “You lifted this country (and me) up just when we were starting to lose hope.” He added, “To all the great things and great moments that await us ! Love you so much mere bhai!”

CJP national spokesperson Sudhir Sangwan also shared a birthday message for Dipke, calling him a “great human being” who was “genuine, straightforward” and had “no layers or pretence”.

“You have taught us the meaning of courage, resilience, and the art of winning with conviction,” Sangwan wrote. He added that Dipke’s “clarity of thought and unwavering principles” were inspiring and said he felt “proud and fortunate” to have him as a brother and leader.

CJP tech lead Rohan also wished Dipke, calling him the “OG Cockroach”.

“You have made this country’s youth remember to fight for their rights and stand up for the truth. So proud of you bhai,” Rohan wrote.

Dipke came into the spotlight during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) massive movement against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. The movement later saw then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign from the post.

'Jail Bharo Andolan' More recently, Dipke announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” in Mumbai for October 2 after Mumbai Police denied permission for the outfit’s proposed protest at Shivaji Park on Gandhi Jayanti.

“Jail Bharo Andolan in Mumbai. October 2, Shivaji Park. #SaveDemocracy,” Dipke said in a post on X.

The CJP has planned the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for his resignation. The party has also demanded a freeze on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes to the legal framework governing the Election Commission.