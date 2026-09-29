‘Everybody’s dealing with everybody’: Jaishankar says world is headed for multipolarity amid churn

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there was once a narrative in the United States that India should not have “too many options” and should focus primarily on its relationship with Washington, even as the US itself kept its options open. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during an event at Asia Society, in New York, US. (@DrSJaishankar)

“There was once a narrative in America that we don’t like India having too many options. We want you to focus on your relationship with us even though America kept its options open. Today that pretence has dropped,” Jaishankar said in New York.

“Everybody is openly dealing with everybody else,” Jaishankar said, adding, “And that is how we are heading towards a multipolar world.”

Jaishankar was speaking at an event organised by the Asia Society in New York alongside Daniel Russel, a former US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.