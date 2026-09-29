Divya Mittal announces political plunge after quitting IAS, says 'will work directly with people'
The 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she wanted to enter politics by working directly with people and taking up their issues.
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service last month after a 13-year career, has announced her entry into politics, saying she will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh without joining any political party.
In a video message posted on X on Tuesday, the 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she wanted to enter politics by working directly with people and taking up their issues.
“I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people,” Mittal said in the video message.
She said Uttar Pradesh had been her “karmabhoomi” and that she would begin her political journey from the state. She also said she would “fearlessly struggle” for people's problems while taking them along.
Mittal has released a phone and WhatsApp number and appealed to people who identify with her message to get in touch and join her initiative.
The announcement comes nearly a month after Mittal announced her resignation from the IAS on August 30. Her resignation was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government on September 15, ending her 13-year career in the civil services.
Who is Divya Mittal?
Mittal, originally from Rewari in Haryana, studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
She cleared the examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank, and joined the IAS. She served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria and later held senior positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.
Her tenure as Mirzapur DM brought her wider public recognition after her administration helped provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where residents had relied on tankers for decades.
In her resignation message, Mittal had reflected on her experiences working with farmers, families seeking land rights and people with disabilities. She wrote that her administrative career had taught her that “behind every government file is a person”.
Politics after 13 years in civil service
Mittal's political plans had been a subject of speculation since she resigned from the IAS. At the time of her resignation, she did not disclose her next move and said she would speak when the time was right. Reports had subsequently discussed the possibility of her entering politics, particularly in areas where she had served as a district magistrate.
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Her latest announcement provides clarity on that question. Rather than announcing an association with an established political party, Mittal has said she intends to work with people directly and start her political journey in Uttar Pradesh.
Her announcement also comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, when political activity in the state is expected to intensify. However, Mittal's statement does not specify whether she plans to contest an election, from which constituency, or whether she intends to form a political party.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More