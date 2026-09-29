Divya Mittal announces political plunge after quitting IAS, says 'will work directly with people'

She said Uttar Pradesh had been her “karmabhoomi” and that she would begin her political journey from the state. She also said she would “fearlessly struggle” for people's problems while taking them along.

“I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people,” Mittal said in the video message.

In a video message posted on X on Tuesday, the 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she wanted to enter politics by working directly with people and taking up their issues.

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal, who resigned from the Indian Administrative Service last month after a 13-year career, has announced her entry into politics, saying she will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh without joining any political party.

Mittal has released a phone and WhatsApp number and appealed to people who identify with her message to get in touch and join her initiative.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Mittal announced her resignation from the IAS on August 30. Her resignation was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government on September 15, ending her 13-year career in the civil services.

Who is Divya Mittal? Mittal, originally from Rewari in Haryana, studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

She cleared the examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank, and joined the IAS. She served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria and later held senior positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Her tenure as Mirzapur DM brought her wider public recognition after her administration helped provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where residents had relied on tankers for decades.

In her resignation message, Mittal had reflected on her experiences working with farmers, families seeking land rights and people with disabilities. She wrote that her administrative career had taught her that “behind every government file is a person”.

Politics after 13 years in civil service Mittal's political plans had been a subject of speculation since she resigned from the IAS. At the time of her resignation, she did not disclose her next move and said she would speak when the time was right. Reports had subsequently discussed the possibility of her entering politics, particularly in areas where she had served as a district magistrate.

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Her latest announcement provides clarity on that question. Rather than announcing an association with an established political party, Mittal has said she intends to work with people directly and start her political journey in Uttar Pradesh.

Her announcement also comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, when political activity in the state is expected to intensify. However, Mittal's statement does not specify whether she plans to contest an election, from which constituency, or whether she intends to form a political party.