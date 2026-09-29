HT Morning Brief September 29: Goldy Brar on FBI's Most Wanted list, unrest at LPU, Day 11 of Asian Games

Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment. Among the top stories today are gangster Goldy Brar's addition to the FBI's most wanted list, an uneasy calm at Punjab's LPU following days of unrest and protests and day 11 of the Asian Games. (FBI/ANI)

Gangster Goldy Brar added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted list with $1 million reward America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation has placed gangster Goldy Brar on its list of 10 Most Wanted Fugitives on Monday for his alleged involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

US law enforcement authorities have offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Brar’s arrest. Brar is currently thought to be based in the United States. Read more here

LPU on boil: Uneasy calm on campus amid heavy police presence; internet suspended Calm prevailed at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Kapurthala district of Punjab on Monday, a day after violent unrest erupted on the campus, with Punjab Police securing all academic and hostel blocks, with police saying internet services within a 3-km radius of the campus were suspended to prevent the spread of unverified reports and rumours.

LPU authorities have also suspended classes for 10 days from Monday and a large number of students left the campus for their homes. Read more here.

Trump announces India-based Essar Group's new steel plant in Iowa. US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled India-based Essar Group's plans to build a massive steel plant in Iowa, with an investment of $15 billion.

Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son, Rewant, by his side. The investment is planned by Mesabi Metallics, a mining and resource development company based in the US state of Minnesota. Read the full story here

India at Asian Games Day 11 of Asian Games 2026 is another busy day for the Indians. They will be seen in action in surfing, archery, kurash, track cycling, shooting, squash, canoe slalom, sailing, tennis, boxing and athletics (featuring plenty of medal events).

Monday was a good day for the Indians, although they couldn’t pick up any gold. They won 8 medals and athletics delivered six: Murali Sreeshankar, Gulveer Singh and Yash Vir Singh claimed silver, while Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Rohit Yadav took bronze. Esha Singh added a shooting silver, while Pincky Balhara won bronze in kurash. Track LIVE updates here

Hunkkaar writer-director Hareez Marfatia on creating a hopeful story | Interview Hunkaar: The Roar is a story rooted in the feeling of helplessness that many people experience when faced with a system that seems impossible to fight.

But for lead writer and director Heeraz Marfatia, the series was never meant to leave its audience feeling powerless. Instead, he wanted to explore the idea that change is possible when people recognise that they themselves are part of the system. Read the full interview here