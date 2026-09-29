Trump announces India-based Essar Group's new steel plant in Iowa: ‘Largest in American history’

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled India-based Essar Group's plans to build a massive steel plant in Iowa, with an investment of $15 billion. US President Donald Trump announced plans for Mesabi Metallics to build a $15 billion steel plant in Iowa, joined by vulnerable lawmakers from a crucial midterm battleground where voter dissatisfaction over the economy has hurt Republicans. (Bloomberg) Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, with Essar Group co-founder Ravi Ruia and his son, Rewant, by his side. The investment is planned by Mesabi Metallics, a mining and resource development company based in the United States’ Minnesota. "Today, we're thrilled to announce that Mesabi Metallics will be building the largest steel plant in American history in the great state of Iowa," Trump said.

Deep Dive What will the new steel plant in Iowa produce and when will it start operations? How many jobs will the Iowa steel plant create and where will its raw materials come from? Why is the Iowa steel plant significant in the context of the American steel industry?

While Mesabi Metallics is a US-based company, it is owned by the Essar Group, with Rewant Ruia serving as its chairman. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, John Jovanovic, chair of the Export-Import Bank, and David Copley, senior director for Global Supply Chain, were among those present at the announcement at the White House. What Rewant Ruia said Rewant Ruia thanked Trump "for bringing back the importance of building things in America." “While I was born in India, I went to high school in New York, college in Boston and did my MBA in California. I have spent half my life here, so announcing this investment today is... a true homecoming for me,” he said at the Oval Office event.