Air traffic controllers raise concerns over new automation system displays

Concerns Raised by Air Traffic Controllers Air traffic controllers (ATCOs) have raised concerns over the large situation-data displays, trials of which are being conducted at Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai airport under the new INDRA air traffic management (ATM) automation system, citing physical discomfort during prolonged use. Controllers have reported difficulties with the displays under actual operational conditions. (Representative file photo)

“The system is currently undergoing shadow operations and testing before final commissioning. Controllers have reported difficulties with the displays under actual operational conditions,” an official requesting anonymity said.

The ATCO guild has also written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) senior management.

The guild said its observations should not be seen as criticism of automation or AAI’s modernisation programme, but as concerns about the operational implementation of the new system, particularly its human-factor aspects.

It also flagged concerns over the readability of aircraft labels, colour contrast and visibility of alerts.

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In the letter, seen by HT, the guild said the large display area, multiple information blocks and extensive use of colours require frequent eye and head movement, leading to discomfort during continuous monitoring.

“The point is a simpler and more urgent one: the operational controllers who have to work continuously on these displays are not finding the present arrangement comfortable for sustained ATC operations. This feedback deserves particular importance because the system is still undergoing shadow operations and testing, exactly the stage at which such problems should be identified and corrected, before final commissioning locks them in. If a display is already causing repeated visual and physical discomfort during testing, the same difficulty should not be accepted as the permanent working environment..,” the letter read.

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AAI has awarded Indra, along with its Indian partners, a contract, to deploy the next-generation ATM system at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Mopa in Goa.

Indra has previously worked with AAI on modernising the Delhi and Kolkata Area Control Centres and has deployed automation systems at 38 airports, besides supplying other air traffic management equipment and systems in India.

The ATCOs have sought an examination of the concerns under actual operational conditions and have proposed replacing or reconfiguring the existing displays in consultation with Indra or procuring suitable displays separately.