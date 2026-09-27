Touted as next Shah Rukh-Salman Khan-era heartthrob, quit Bollywood and became yoga teacher: Where is Nakul Kapoor now?

In the early 2000s, the big three of Bollywood consisted of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, but a new class of actors were looking for their opportunities. One such actor was born in Delhi, had all the prerequisites to become a star, and at the age of 23 became the talk of the town with his chart-busting soundtrack. He was touted to become the next big thing, but vanished. Touted as next big Bollywood star, Nakul Kapoor vanished after Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai; now he is a yoga instructor.

He was Nakul Kapoor. His debut film, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002) and chart-topping songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari propelled him to stardom. Overnight, he became a heartthrob. His chocolate boy looks and charisma gave him the potential to become one of the top actors in Bollywood. And then he vanished. So, where is Nakul now?

From sports to Bollywood Born on the 11th of July 1974 in Delhi, Nakul loved sports and adventure as a youngster. An expert diver, he won many national titles, and loved bungee jumping and other extreme adventures. He took up modelling and acting after a Thums Up advertisement brought him into the limelight.

During 1998-2001, he appeared in many popular music videos, including Shibani Kashyap’s Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Aaja Mere Yaar. This brought him to the attention of filmmakers, and he was signed for Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), directed by Deepak Anand. Along with Kim Sharma and Aarti Chabria, he played Arjun Singh, a major hit with the younger audiences. The movie also made him one of the popular chocolate boy actors.