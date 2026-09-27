Touted as next Shah Rukh-Salman Khan-era heartthrob, quit Bollywood and became yoga teacher: Where is Nakul Kapoor now?
His debut film, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002) and chart-topping songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari propelled him to stardom.
In the early 2000s, the big three of Bollywood consisted of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, but a new class of actors were looking for their opportunities. One such actor was born in Delhi, had all the prerequisites to become a star, and at the age of 23 became the talk of the town with his chart-busting soundtrack. He was touted to become the next big thing, but vanished.
He was Nakul Kapoor. His debut film, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002) and chart-topping songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari propelled him to stardom. Overnight, he became a heartthrob. His chocolate boy looks and charisma gave him the potential to become one of the top actors in Bollywood. And then he vanished. So, where is Nakul now?
From sports to Bollywood
Born on the 11th of July 1974 in Delhi, Nakul loved sports and adventure as a youngster. An expert diver, he won many national titles, and loved bungee jumping and other extreme adventures. He took up modelling and acting after a Thums Up advertisement brought him into the limelight.
During 1998-2001, he appeared in many popular music videos, including Shibani Kashyap’s Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Aaja Mere Yaar. This brought him to the attention of filmmakers, and he was signed for Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai (2002), directed by Deepak Anand. Along with Kim Sharma and Aarti Chabria, he played Arjun Singh, a major hit with the younger audiences. The movie also made him one of the popular chocolate boy actors.
Where did Nakul Kapoor disappear?
Nakul went on to act in very few movies after his debut. He starred in the Canadian TV series, Terminal City in 2005 where he acted the role of Yas. After that series, he distanced himself from the entertainment industry.
In 2015, rumours about Nakul Kapoor began surfacing online again. They suggested that he had passed away due to an accident on the roads or a long illness. The rumours became so popular that the actor had address the issue himself. In a post on his personal Facebook account, he clarified that he was alive, healthy and doing well. It shut down the bizarre rumours, but also gave fans their first real clue that he had taken a very different path in life.
Where is the actor now?
Nakul began concentrating on yoga and spirituality once he stepped away from the pressures of the entertainment industry. He eventually relocated to Vancouver, BC, Canada, and converted his passion for yoga into his professional career. Reportedly, he currently holds the designation of a yoga teacher and owns a yoga centre called Divine Light Yoga, alternatively known as Divine Life. At this yoga centre, Nakul teaches yoga to people from all around the world. His last post on his Facebook account was in January 2025. Though his account is private, a few photos are public.
Nakul is married and has two children; however, he keeps his private life private. He does have a Facebook page where he posts pictures and updates, but does not seem interested in getting back into the limelight of his past life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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