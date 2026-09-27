MILAN — Jennifer Lopez brought diva wattage to Dolce & Gabbana’s runway show for Spring Summer 2027 on Saturday, taking her front-row seat in a dark velvet suit with matching cap and equestrian boots while fans outside screamed to catch just a glimpse of her. Jennifer Lopez brings diva wattage as Dolce & Gabbana refreshes its Sicilian inheritance

The collection treated the house's Sicilian codes as an inheritance to be updated rather than abandoned: a trousseau passed from grandmother to granddaughter, including nubby tweed suits updated with leopard trim and skirt, youthful bloomers and bra tops cut from checked tablecloth print worn with sheer stockings, and lace slips embellished with fringe and beads.

Crocheted doilies, which if not inherited can be easily found in Italian markets, became demure skirts and dresses.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana courted younger customers with the generational exchange, mixing glammed-up denim with gardening boots, while preserving their signature black dresses, lingerie looks and animal prints.

Outside the showroom, fans waved signs for K-pop star Choi San and Japanese actor Hikaru Iwamoto. But it was “J-Lo” that they chanted in anticipation as guests streamed out of the runway show.

Lopez, who has a decades-old relationship with the fashion house, joined the designers at Vogue World earlier this week wearing a Dolce & Gabbana strapless black tulle gown with sequin detailing.

During the runway show, the singer and actress watched the models attentively, where one glam piece stood out as worthy of a diva: a trailing animal print hooded cape with gold detailing and trimmed with faux fur and worn over baggy jeans.

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