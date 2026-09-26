Raghav Juyal calls The Paradise co-star Nani his safe place: ‘You remind me who I am when the noise gets too loud’

Talking about his experience in the film industry, Raghav admitted that there have been times when the uncertainty and pressure left him feeling lost. During those moments, he said, Nani was someone he could turn to. “In this industry, where things can sometimes feel uncertain and noisy, there have been moments when I’ve felt completely lost. And somehow, whenever I’ve been at one of those crossroads, you’ve always been there, Nani Dada,” he added.

Raghav said he had tried several times to explain what Nani meant to him, but still felt that words would not be enough. He also made it clear that his admiration for the actor goes beyond his work. He wrote, “There are very few people in life who become your safe place without even knowing it. For me, Nani dada is one of those people. ❤️. I’ve tried many times to put into words what you means to me, and honestly, I still don’t think words will ever be enough. I genuinely love you and admire you so much— not just as an actor or an artist, but as a human being.”

Raghav Juyal has written a heartfelt note for his The Paradise co-star Nani , opening up about the bond they share away from the cameras. In a long Instagram post, Raghav called Nani his “safe place” and thanked him for being there during moments when he felt lost, whether it was about his career or life in general.

“Dada, you’ve sat me down and spoke to me for hours. About cinema, about my career, about life, and sometimes about nothing in particular. You’ve heard me and understood me. You’ve never made me feel small for being confused or emotional. And somehow, after talking to you every time, the weight on my heart feels a little lighter. For the way you’ve always made space for me, listened to me, and just been there. Some people give you advice, but very few people make you feel understood and give you perspective. Nani dada you gave me both," he added.

Raghav recalled how Nani would sit and talk with him for hours. Their conversations were not always about films or work. Sometimes, they were simply conversations between two people.

Nani's advice went beyond films Raghav also spoke about how Nani helped him think about his choices as an actor and the kind of career he wanted to build. He further wrote, “You helped me understand what kind of films I want to be a part of, what choices are worth making, and more importantly, what kind of person I want to remain while making them. I admire your craft, your mind, your honesty, your kindness and, more than anything, the person you are when nobody is watching.”

Raghav added that he was grateful their paths crossed at a time when he needed someone like Nani in his life. “But beyond all of that, I’m just incredibly grateful that life gave me someone like you during a time when I needed that kind of person,” he asserted.

'Thank you for reminding me who I am' Raghav ended his note by thanking Nani for things that might appear simple but clearly mean a great deal to him. “Nani dada, I hope you know how much you mean to me. Thank you for picking up the phone. Thank you for listening. Thank you for talking to me for hours when I’m lost. Thank you for reminding me who I am when the noise around me gets too loud,” he wrote.

He then summed up their relationship in a few simple lines: “Some people mentor your career.Some people quietly hold your heart together. You have done both for me. I love you, Nani dada. More than I probably ever say," he concluded.

Raghav and Nani share the screen in The Paradise The two actors are currently seen together in The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows the Savaari tribe, a marginalised community fighting for citizenship and basic rights under an oppressive feudal system.

Nani plays Jadal, a man who initially wants to protect his people rather than lead them into a fight. As the situation around him becomes increasingly violent, he is pushed into becoming the person the community looks towards.

Raghav plays Vikram Malik, the son of a powerful landowner and one of the key antagonists in the story. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu. The Paradise marks Raghav's Telugu film debut and sees him take on a very different role from the energetic and often comic characters audiences have seen him play in Hindi cinema.