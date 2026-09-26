Ishwak Singh on Gandhari: ‘I’m a cog in the wheel, not worried about being the lead’

On a Delhi stroll with HT City, Ishwak Singh revisits the city that shaped him, from his theatre days at Triveni Kala Sangam to his favourite Mughlai spots in Khan Market. For Ishwak Singh, Delhi nostalgia comes with a side of Mughlai food. The actor, who grew up in the city and studied at Modern School before pursuing architecture, says he lets himself indulge whenever he is back home. “Especially when I’m in Delhi, then I’ll let myself loose. I’d go to Khan Market and have some kebabs,” he says. He fondly remembers his parents taking him to Pandara Road for butter chicken, dal and other Mughlai favourites. “That’s how I live my good old days, relive good old Mughlai food,” he says. ishwak singh

Speaking about his latest film Gandhari (2026), a Taapsee Pannu-led film that saw Singh play a supporting character, but the actor says he never looked at the part through the lens of being “the second guy”. “If you start thinking, even if you’re the lead, ‘I’m the lead’, or if you’re not the lead and you start thinking ‘I’m not the lead’, then there’s a serious problem,” he says.

“It’s great to be in the middle of a poster, but this is not the first and last thing that I’m doing. As an actor, I’m a cog in the wheel,” he adds. “I wish to be a part of good stories, play good characters, not worry about being projected as the lead.” From smaller parts in Veere Di Wedding (2018) and Tamasha (2015) to Berlin (2024), Singh credits filmmakers for shaping his journey. Recalling his two-day stint in Tamasha, he says working with Imtiaz Ali changed his perspective. “Even with someone who’s a two-day actor, he was explaining things to me with the same passion and interest,” he recalls. “It just changed my whole perspective about the director.”

He has a similar sense of gratitude towards Nikkhil Advani and *Berlin* director Atul Sabharwal. Singh was committed to a theatre production when *Berlin* came his way, but Advani allowed him to take time off and Sabharwal moved the film’s dates. “Hats off to such filmmakers who support you,” Singh says. “I’m nothing but a product of these directors.”

And as for what comes next, Singh wants to move away from his “good boy” image and explore someone “completely despicable”.