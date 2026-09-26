Sunil Grover’s Ajay Devgn mimicry is so uncanny and accurate that fans ask, ‘Is he a shapeshifter?’

The comments section was soon filled with amused reactions. One user wrote, “Haatho haath golmaal ka bhi promotion kr diya (They also promoted 'Golmaal Five' right then and there).” Another asked, “Is Sunil Grover a shapeshifter.” A third commented, “Yaaar Ye Original se bhi Original hai... (Man, this is even more authentic than the original.).” Another user joked, “Ye pehla comedian hoga jiske saamne real wala actor uncomfortable feel karta hoga. (He must be the first comedian in whose presence a real actor feels uncomfortable)

In a promotional video shared by Netflix India, Sunil Grover takes his Ajay Devgn impersonation a step further. Dressed like the actor and speaking in an almost identical voice, he even recreated Ajay's iconic Singham pose while talking about the season 5 premiere. The resemblance was so convincing that the video quickly caught viewers' attention.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back for season 5, and the premiere episode will air tonight with enough star power to keep things lively. Ajay Devgn , Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Abhishek Pathak will be joining comedians Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the rest of the cast for an evening of jokes, old memories and behind-the-scenes stories from the Drishyam franchise ahead of Drishyam 3 release next week in theatres. And among all the guests and gags, it was Sunil's impersonation of Ajay Devgn that quickly became the standout moment.

Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Show Sunil Grover has been impersonating Bollywood stars for years, but what makes his performances work is his attention to small details. His Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Gulzar impersonations have also found their way onto social media, with viewers often praising how closely he captures their mannerisms. Some have called his transformations “chameleon-like”, while others have jokingly referred to him as "real AI".

For Sunil, though, the process goes beyond simply copying someone's voice or appearance. He has previously explained how he approaches these performances to Indian Express, “For me, the thrilling part of such acts is about becoming that person for some time. While doing mimicry of a real-life person, I try to think from that person's point of view and feel the way that person feels. The process of becoming that person is meditative for me”.

He has also made it clear that admiration plays a big role in deciding whom he impersonates. “Unless I genuinely like someone, I cannot impersonate them. There has to be something distinct about them that fascinates me. I don't see it as mere mimicry. It's a celebration of people,” he added.