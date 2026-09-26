The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Nani film beats Retro, Thug Life lifetime at ₹97 crore
The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Srikanth Odela and Nani's action film opened to lukewarm reviews and saw a dip on Friday.
The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 2: Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres on Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film saw a dip in collections on Friday after opening to lukewarm reviews. Nonetheless, the film grossed ₹97 crore worldwide in two days, beating the lifetime collection of films such as Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. (Also Read: Ratings and reviews for The Paradise disabled on BookMyShow after Nani claimed they weren't targeting ‘genuine reviews’)
The Paradise worldwide box office collection
The Paradise’s producers claimed that the film had grossed ₹88 crore worldwide on its opening day. Trade analysts, however, put the opening figure at around ₹76 crore for Thursday. The film collected ₹97.50 crore by the second day, showing a dip as compared to the stellar opening. However, it has managed to beat the lifetime collection of not just a few of Nani’s films, but also some well-publicised movies.
Nani’s romantic drama Hi Nanna collected ₹76.35 crore worldwide in its lifetime. Karthik Subbaraj’s Suriya and Pooja Hegde-starrer Retro grossed ₹97.35 crore in its lifetime. Mani Ratnam’s much-hyped Thug Life, led by Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, grossed ₹97.44 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Saturday, and it remains to be seen if it maintains momentum after the Friday dip.
Deep Dive
Trade website Sacnilk reported that the Nani film witnessed a 57% dip in India, collecting ₹14.90 crore net in India on Friday. It had collected ₹11.60 crore from its premieres alone and ₹34.65 crore net on its opening, the highest for any Nani film. There’s still hope for the film over the weekend before it sees an expected dip on weekdays. The Paradise also currently sees little to no competition from Telugu films.
About The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is the filmmaker’s second film with Nani, following his 2023 debut, Dasara. Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal also star in it.
It tells the story of a tribe named Savaari in the 1980s, fighting for legal recognition from the government. They also fight against oppression from a feudal overlord. Nani acknowledged that the film was trolled and received lukewarm reviews after its release. However, he continues to promote the film, recently holding a screening for Rapido drivers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.