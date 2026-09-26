Director claims LGBTQ representation in Kollywood is ‘funded’ to ‘erode culture’ after Dorothy's release; gets schooled
Mohan G Kshatriyan, known for his films Draupathi and Bakasuran, was schooled online for his claims about LGBTQ representation in Tamil films.
Filmmaker Mohan G Kshatriyan, best known for his films Draupathi and Bakasuran, appeared to make claims about Karthik Subbaraj’s recent release, Dorothy, without naming the film. After its release, the film starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, invited discourse over its LGBTQ+ themes. Mohan joined in on the chatter, claiming that queer representation was ‘funded by NGOs’ to ‘erode culture’.
Mohan G on LGBTQ representation in Kollywood
Without naming any film, Mohan made claims about LGBTQ representation in Kollywood, writing, “Supporting LGBT in Tamil cinema is Not an idea or revolution. Its completely funding from various NGOs to make youth influence & eroding our tradition and culture.. They spoiled North America and now targeting India.. Already many countries awaken and it's time for us to wake.” This comes after Dorothy invited discourse over the queer themes in the film, which invited homophobia.
Internet schools Mohan G on caste and queerness
Mohan is no stranger to controversy, having been accused of promoting caste pride in his films. Many on X schooled him for his take. “It's time for us to wake up. How? Make films encouraging honor killings and caste discrimination. Yeah.. Right. Sit down, you punk,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Yes bro... Supporting casteism is progressive thinking.”
One X user slammed him, writing, “Bro, a person who supports caste oppression and talks for it, talking about “protecting tradition and culture” is peak irony. If you can’t even understand what equality is within your own society, how are you going to lecture others about it?” while another asked, “Why is your manhood threatened by a f**king movie bruh?”
An X user even claimed, “It's ok to have one or two movie about LGBQT but we should never encourage disgusting cinema like urs, which show honor killings and caste superiority!” “Show me proof that homosexuality and queerness were never a part of our culture,” read a comment. “What biological basis or inherited trait supports the caste system and caste praise that you promote in your crappy films? At least being LGBTQ+ has a biological basis,” stated one person.
About Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy
Dorothy is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande. It stars Keerthy, Sananth and Rishikanth. It tells the story of two friends whose lives are upended by the arrival of a mysterious woman. The film received a standing ovation when it premiered at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. It was released in theatres on September 25.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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