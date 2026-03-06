Director Mohan G Kshatriyan slammed for saying Vijay has ‘guts’ to be with Trisha; clarifies: 'Not supporting affair'
Director Mohan G Kshatriyan was forced to clarify his stance on Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship after he was slammed by the internet.
Last week, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce from the actor-TVK chief in a Chennai court. She reportedly cited infidelity and an affair with an actress in her divorce petition. Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made waves on Thursday when they arrived together at a Chennai wedding. After director Mohan G Kshatriyan was slammed for lauding Vijay’s ‘guts’ for it, he was forced to clarify. (Also Read: Vijay's bodyguard posted cryptic note on 'rising above rumours' hours before actor attended wedding with Trisha Krishnan)
Director Mohan clarifies why he lauded Vijay’s guts
After pictures and videos of Vijay and Trisha at the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son began going viral, director Mohan reacted to the news. Posting their picture on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Actor vijay sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumors.. He has guts.”
He was immediately slammed by many, with a fan replying to him, “I had great respect & hope on u as a director. I believed you stood for something good, for our culture & dharma. But this post reveals the truth. It shows how the film industry will do anything for fame & money. The values shown in movies rarely reflect real life. Unfollowing U.”
On Friday, Mohan clarified what he meant and claimed he wasn’t ‘supporting illegal affairs’. He wrote, “They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way.. I appreciated that guts.. It doesn't mean am supporting illegal affairs.. If you all doesn't get this means what can I do.. Fall in Narratives as usual.”
When an X user questioned if Vijay was setting a good example for younger generation, the director hit back, “Many good leaders there in Tamilnadu who still fighting and struggling hard to get a place in politics.. Did younger generation followed them.. Even in movies also all following drug and violence based movies only.. Still Anbumani annan and Annamalai ji struggling to prove them.. This is Tamilnadu politics for u..”
Internet slams Mohan G for supporting Vijay
The internet still wasn’t having it and slammed Mohan for supporting an alleged affair between Vijay and Trisha, though the actors haven’t clarified their relationship. “What an explanation! Now I understand why your films are like this,” commented an X user under his clarification. “What narrative? Wife exposed husband having extra marital affair with an actress and ready to expose with proofs. Is this a fake narrative?” questioned another.
“This guy is exposing himself when defending a cheater,” claimed an X user in the comments, while another wrote, “Vijay and Trisha showing up to the wedding in matching outfits… not gonna lie, as a fan it feels a bit awkward to see.” For the unversed, Mohan is known for films such as Pazhaya Vannarapettai (2016), Draupathi (2020), Rudra Thandavam(2021) and Bakasuran (2023). His most recent film, Draupathi 2, was released in January.
Vijay and Sangeeta married in June 1998 in the UK and in August 1999, in front of fans in Chennai. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. The actor plans to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and has been holding rallies across the state. His final film, Jana Nayagan's release, was delayed due to a delay in CBFC certification.
