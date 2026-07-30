Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor vows to fulfill his duty as Lord Rama, Yash terrifies as Ravana. Watch

There is no mention or visuals of Lord Hanuman in the trailer, perhaps reserved for the second part.

The trailer includes fewer mythical animals and demons and shows more the oppulence of Ayodhya and Lanka. The drama and the dialogues make the trailer a far better watch that the teaser, which was marred by bad CGI.

With gods and kings fearful of what the future holds, Lord Vishnu takes a new, human avatar as the son of Ayodhya’s King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil. Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Ram slays demons to protect his land and people with help from his brother Lakshman (Ravi Dubey). However, a promise made to Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) sends him to a vanvaas of 14 years. His wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi) expresses her wish to go with him.

The trailer begins with Ravana knocking on a palace door and getting a less than happy welcome. With violence and power, he declares it to be the beginning of Ravana Raaj.

Ramayana trailer: The official trailer of Ramayana , Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, has been unveiled today, on the occasion of brahma muhurat. The trailer introduced the world of the epic story, with Ranbir Kapoor commanding the screen as Lord Rama . Sai Pallavi 's Sita has been introduced for the first time too. The trailer also focused on the face-off that will take place between Ranbir's Lord Rama and Yash' Ravana.

The film's music brings together Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer for the first time, while DNEG is leading the visual effects. In another major milestone, T-Series bought the music rights for both parts of the film in a record-breaking ₹75 crore deal with producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios.

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi). The epic is one of the most familiar stories in the Indian subcontinent and is revered by Hindus as a sacred text.

Namit Malhotra's note The film's first glimpse, called the Rama glimpse, was unveiled globally in April. While many praised the visual effects and scale, some criticised the character designs, particularly those of the asuras, for looking too Western-inspired. Ramayana’s trailer was screened at the Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi on July 18, after which a few clips of it were leaked online. Meanwhile, producer Namit Malhotra took to Instagram to announce: “Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date.”

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm. I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future,” his note further read.

Ramayan Part One will be released globally on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part will come out in 2027. The films also star Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.