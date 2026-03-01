Did Jason Sanjay unfollow his dad Vijay amid divorce from mom Sangeeta Sornalingam? Fans think so

HT could not verify whether Jason had followed his father, Vijay, before this news broke. As of Sunday, he does not follow Vijay on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter).

They took to social media to post a screengrab of how Jason was following only Vijay Sethupathi, apart from 35 others, writing, “ JASON SANJAY UNFOLLOW HIS FATHER VIJAY.” Another wrote, “Decent young man, Jason Sanjay, proud Son Of Sangeetha ma'am.”

After news of Sangeeta and Vijay’s impending divorce broke, numerous fans headed to Jason’s social media. Many noticed that he was not following his dad, Vijay, and some claimed he had unfollowed him after the news broke.

On Friday, news broke that actor and TVK chief Vijay ’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, listed in the petition as Sankgeetha, has filed for divorce. She accused him of infidelity, apart from mental cruelty, neglect and desertion. Fans soon noticed that their son, Jason Sanjay, was not following the actor-politician on Instagram. (Also Read: Who is Sangeeta Sornalingam? Know all about ₹400 crore heiress and Vijay's wife who filed divorce, love story and kids )

For the unversed, Jason will soon debut as a director with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma.

Sangeeta files for divorce from Vijay Sangeeta filed a petition in the Chengalpattu District Court seeking a divorce from Vijay after 2 decades of marriage. According to PTI, she accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress, who, if required, will be impleaded as the second respondent. She also claims he subjected her to ‘persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion’. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10.

She claimed that their marriage had broken down ‘irretrievably’ in her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Sangeeta also requested the court to conduct the entire proceedings on camera. She also stated that unless the court passes an interim order restraining social media platforms, web platforms and media outlets from hosting interviews and public discussions, she and their family would be subjected to ‘further humiliation and mental agony’.

Sangeeta mentioned that Vijay was ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021 and her treated her with ‘verbal disdain’. He also subjected her to ‘constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’ while he continued ‘open association’ with the actress. She mentioned that their children, Jason and Divya Saasha, were facing ‘embarrassment’ with their friends. The petition also revealed that Sangeeta exchanged notices and correspondence with Vijay between August 2024 and February 2025 in the hope of a resolution.

Vijay and Sangeeta registered their marriage in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and had a second marriage performed in India on August 25, 1999.