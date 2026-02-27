Tamil star-TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeeta files for divorce, accuses him of infidelity: Report

After over 25 years of marriage, actor Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a petition for divorce. As per India Today, the legal proceedings are based on specific provisions of the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The act allows a spouse to seek divorce for reasons including adultery and cruelty. Vijay's wife, Sangeeta, has filed a petition for divorce.

Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam files for divorce As per the petition, Sangeeta alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor. The petition claimed that in 2021, Sangeetha found that Vijay "was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress." It further claimed that, even after Vijay's assurances that the relationship would end, it continued without any sign of remorse.

As outlined under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act, these became important to the grounds for divorce sought by Sangeetha. The act allows for divorce if a spouse is found to have committed adultery or has treated the other party with cruelty. Her petition cited these legal grounds in the ongoing proceedings. The matter is currently before the District Court. The outcome is yet to be determined.

As per news agency ANI, she filed the petition in the Chengalpattu family court. Vijay and his wife have yet to release a statement.

About Vijay's family Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions back then, with his wife making rare appearances with him at events.

More about Vijay, his new film This comes amid uncertainty over the release of his final film, Jana Nayagan, which is facing legal trouble. Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9. The H Vinoth-directed film was supposed to be Vijay’s final film before he contested the Tamil Nadu elections this year with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, the film has been stuck in a certification limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vijay, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.



Earlier this month, he attended the wedding of YS Sunil Reddy's son, Sahil, and Vedika in Chennai. At the event, he was seen with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress Party.