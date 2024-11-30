Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay announces directorial debut, Sundeep Kishan to play lead role. Check out first look

Jason Sanjay, son of actor-politician Vijay, is all set to make his directorial debut. Taking to its YouTube channel on Friday, Lyca Productions shared the first-ever motion poster from the upcoming film. The official title of the film hasn't been announced yet. (Also Read | Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut, says Lyca has given him ‘full freedom’) Jason Sanjay will helm the film starring Sundeep Kishan.

Vijay's son to make directorial debut

24-year-old Jason will direct the film, which will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film's team revealed that the music will be given by S Thaman. In the minute-long motion poster, a library with lots of cash is shown, both outside and inside. It ended with Jason and Sundeep sitting across each other on director and hero's chairs respectively. A pile of cash was seen around them.

About the film

The film will go to the floors soon. It is produced by Subaskaran. It has been tentatively titled as Jason Sanjay 01. Lyca Productions also shared a tweet and wrote, "A new chapter unfolds as we welcome our exceptional cast & crew @sundeepkishan @MusicThaman & @Cinemainmygenes on board for JASON SANJAY-01 https://youtu.be/e3gZEn9tvaU. On floors soon..." Reportedly, it is a sports film.

About Jason

Lyca Productions's GKM Tamil Kumaran said, as quoted by The Hindu, “Our production house has always strived to encourage good storytellers, and when Jason Sanjay presented the narrative, we felt something fresh and most importantly, it had the USP of drawing pan-Indian attention."

"The basic gist revolves around the theme of ‘searching for what you’ve lost in its original place’ — but at what cost? Sundeep Kishen has distantly proved his crowd-pulling calibre in Tamil and Telugu territories. We strongly believe this new collaboration will enthral film enthusiasts with a fresh cinematic experience," it added.

As per The Hindu, Jason completed his schooling in Chennai. He then pursued a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School. This was followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London. Jason first appeared on screen in Vijay's 2009 film Vettaikaran. He made a cameo in the song titled Naan Adicha.