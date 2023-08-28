Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make directorial debut, says Lyca has given him ‘full freedom’

Tamil superstar Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to step into the movie-making business. He will join the Tamil film industry as a director, Lyca Productions announced on Monday. Vijay's son Jason Sanjay will work with Lyca Productions.

Jason Sanjay said in an interview, “It is a matter of pride for me that my first film to be directed by a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. The production house is a place to nurture talent and create opportunities for new directors. I am very happy that they liked my story. Similarly, I have been given full freedom to act with creative freedom."

“We are currently in talks with rising stars and technicians in the film industry. I am thankful to Subhaskaran sir for this opportunity. It has created a great excitement and a great responsibility for me. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Tamil Kumaran, who has been a great support in realizing my dream of becoming a director,” he said.

Fans of Vijay congratulated Jason Sanjay. “Congrats #JasonSanjay Hope you will touch heights in your Career,” wrote a fan. “The cub is here. All the best Sanjay,” wrote another.

Lyca Productions, which has produced many films including Kolamavu Kokila, Kathi and Ponniyin Selvan, is producing this film.

Son of actor Vijay and Sangeeta, Jason Sanjay has completed BA (Hons) in Screenwriting from London and Diploma in Film Production from Toronto Film School. He has also directed a short film. He has also directed a short film called Pull The Trigger.

Recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had also announced that he will make his directorial debut with a web series. He had studied filmmaking from University of Southern California and directed his father in an advert for his vodka/clothing brand.

Vijay was last seen in hit Tamil film Varisu.

