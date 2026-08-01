Exclusive | Did Ruhanika Dhawan get injured during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shoot? Actor denies

Actor Ruhanika Dhawan who rose to fame as young Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is back! The actor recently left her fans worried after she was spotted with an injury on her thigh, with several online reports questioning whether she had sustained it during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Exclusive | Did Ruhanika Dhawan get injured during KKK 15 shoot? Actor denies

Speaking exclusively to HT City, however, Ruhanika dismisses the rumours, clarifying that the bruise has nothing to do with the reality show.

Laughing off the speculation, Ruhanika says, “No, this is not from Khatron shoot. You should have seen me throughout this press conference. I must have fallen at least 50 times. Minimum.” She adds with a laugh, “So even after the Khatron of my life, khatron hi chal raha hai.”

Speaking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, Ruhanika says the adventure reality show has been unlike anything she has experienced before. “Bahut hi sundar experience tha. Words don’t do justice to what I have witnessed and experienced,” she says, adding that joining Khatron Ke Khiladi was an easy decision because she has followed the show since childhood. More than anything, she believes it is the perfect platform for audiences to discover the real her. “A show like Khatron is something very cool where the audience will actually get to see me for me. Your real side comes out when you’re put into a stunt where your body does not know how to react. Your mind sort of freezes, so whatever is coming out is actually the real you. What better way for the audience to get to know me than through Khatron?” she shares.

She elaborates, “In KKK you don’t overcome your fears. You get used to them and you get so okay with embracing the discomfort, which is actually where all the growth takes place.”

While she considers herself athletic and someone who has always enjoyed sports and fitness, Ruhanika admits that creepy crawlies and animals proved to be her toughest challenge. “I’ve always been into sports and fitness. But the animals and the creepy crawlies are something where my body reacts a lot. Heights and water are still things we’re exposed to with adventure sports, but creepy crawlies and big animals are completely new.”

Looking back at the experience, Ruhanika says one of her biggest takeaways from the show is the friendships she formed along the way. “(Actor) Rubina Dilaik, Jasmine Bhasin and Orry are three people that have really stuck out to me. Ruby because of the strong woman that she is, and I’ve learnt so much from her. The most learning I’ve taken back from someone has to be her,” she ends.