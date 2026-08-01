Kuldeep Yadav puts Ben Stokes out of his misery, guides Yorkshire to a thumping win in the One-Day Cup
The Indian spinner returned figures of 2/23 in his 10 overs and accounted for the biggest wicket in the opposition team.
Kuldeep Yadav gave a great account of himself in the ongoing One-Day Cup and guided Yorkshire to a thumping victory against Ben Stokes’ Durham on Friday.
The Indian spinner returned extraordinary figures of 2/23 in his quota of 10 overs and put the recently retired Stokes out of his misery. Stokes had scoffed 38 balls for his 12 runs when Kuldeep had him caught by George Hill. Later, Kuldeep, who didn’t get a single game in the three ODIs against England last month and as a result went out of the top-10 in the ICC rankings for bowlers, dispatched Colin Ackermann for 26 to make further inroads. Durham were eventually bowled out for 165 in the 49th over, after which Yorkshire’s batters did the rest for a seven-wicket victory, even though they lost both their openers early on.
Stokes could return!
Earlier, England director of cricket Rob Key said he expects Stokes to reverse his retirement decision for next year’s Ashes at home. "It would be a brilliant story if he does," Key told Sky Sports News. "He hasn't [indicated a change of heart], but I wouldn't be surprised. Anything is possible with Ben," he added.
Key also said that if Stokes decided to return, he wouldn’t have any issues with it. He has no problems with the way the allrounder called it quits in late June, in the middle of an international match that took the spotlight and importance completely away from the contest. “No, not at all. Not as far as I'm concerned.”
Australia coach Andrew McDonald has a similar line of thinking on Stokes. “I think the fairytale would be that he comes back out of retirement and takes on one more Ashes and builds a lot of hype on the way in,” he told radio station SEN a couple of days ago.
"If you're looking at promoting that series, that's probably the angle that you would want, that he comes out of retirement.
"To me, he's still got a lot of good cricket left in him. It'll be a fascinating watch. I think that whoever the new head coach that comes in potentially has a conversation with him.
"We don't know why Ben left. I don't think there's been anything on the record around the definitive reason as to why. He may have just called it a day on Test cricket, and that's it, so there might be a full stop there,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More