Rohit Sharma hails Ajinkya Rahane’s commitment and professionalism in a thoughtful post after the latter’s retirement

There is no greater compliment for a cricketer than the one that comes from a former teammate. Ajinkya Rahane bid farewell to international cricket on Thursday, and ever since, tributes have been pouring in for him. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and many other cricketers have been at the forefront of these tributes. Then, just past midnight, Rohit Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket with Rahane at Mumbai as well as the national team, wrote on X something that’s going to strengthen Rahane’s legacy even more. Rohit acknowledged the long route that Rahane had taken, never shy of hard work and never compromising, always a professional. Cricketers often get praised for the number of runs they have scored, the number of centuries they have hit, but not for these above-mentioned intrinsic qualities. Rohit’s nice words carry a lot of weight. Rohit Sharma's tribute discussed things beyond numbers. (ANI Pic Service)

“We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!” Rohit wrote.

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Earlier on Thursday, shortly after Rahane’s emotional announcement via a video, Tendulkar congratulated the middle-order batsman, who was considered his own replacement following his retirement. “Congratulations on a remarkable career. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia. You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best,” Tendulkar wrote.

Meanwhile, Kohli wrote: “Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless.”

Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India and scored more than 8,000 international runs with the help of 15 centuries. He was the stand-in captain, in the absence of Kohli who returned home after the first game, and guided India to a comeback 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020-21.