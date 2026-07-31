Rohit Sharma hails Ajinkya Rahane’s commitment and professionalism in a thoughtful post after the latter’s retirement
Rahane was the stand-in captain for three games as India stunned hosts Australia in a Test series in 2020-21.
There is no greater compliment for a cricketer than the one that comes from a former teammate. Ajinkya Rahane bid farewell to international cricket on Thursday, and ever since, tributes have been pouring in for him. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and many other cricketers have been at the forefront of these tributes. Then, just past midnight, Rohit Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket with Rahane at Mumbai as well as the national team, wrote on X something that’s going to strengthen Rahane’s legacy even more. Rohit acknowledged the long route that Rahane had taken, never shy of hard work and never compromising, always a professional. Cricketers often get praised for the number of runs they have scored, the number of centuries they have hit, but not for these above-mentioned intrinsic qualities. Rohit’s nice words carry a lot of weight.
“We've shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you've achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!” Rohit wrote.
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Earlier on Thursday, shortly after Rahane’s emotional announcement via a video, Tendulkar congratulated the middle-order batsman, who was considered his own replacement following his retirement. “Congratulations on a remarkable career. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia. You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best,” Tendulkar wrote.
Meanwhile, Kohli wrote: “Jinks, congratulations on a great career, buddy. You’ve done wonders for Indian cricket, and you can be very proud of your journey. The safest pair of hands in the slips and my favourite Test batting partner. Wishing you well always. God bless.”
Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India and scored more than 8,000 international runs with the help of 15 centuries. He was the stand-in captain, in the absence of Kohli who returned home after the first game, and guided India to a comeback 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2020-21.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More