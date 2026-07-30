2027 ODI World Cup will be played across 12 venues featuring 8 in South Africa

Twelve venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will stage the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the rainbow nation accounting for eight of the stadiums, the ICC announced on Thursday. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches

The marquee 50-over competition returns to Africa after 24 years. Back in 2003, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya hosted the eighth Men's Cricket World Cup.

A spectacular ceremony in Johannesburg saw eight cities across South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and Namibia's capital Windhoek unveiled as co-hosts for the tournament.

Also present to mark the momentous occasion were South Africa cricketing icons Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada, alongside Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Namibia's Rudolf Jansen van Vuuren.

The eight venues in South Africa are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl), Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London).

The three venues across Zimbabwe are Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and newly constructed Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls).

The matches in Namibia will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek).

"The return of this prestigious tournament to Africa after 24 years is a landmark moment for cricket. We are confident that South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will deliver an unforgettable event, showcasing the warmth, passion and rich diversity that make this region truly unique," ICC chairman Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a press release.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will feature 57 matches, offering greater context, competitiveness and consequence with a new three-stage format that will deliver more competitive cricket and enhance the fan experience.

A Super Series will see the three teams ranked from 12 to 14 play a round-robin format, with the winning team moving on to the next stage. A 30-match round will feature 12 teams, with sides divided into two groups of six playing a round-robin format.

The top three teams from each group, along with the next best-placed team from both groups, will advance to the Super 7 stage.

The Super 7 will consist of 21 round-robin matches with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals. The team that tops the Super Seven will play the fourth-placed side and the second-placed team will take on the third-placed side in the semi-finals.