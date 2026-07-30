Joe Root and Stephen Fleming appointed England's new Test captain and coach

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Joe Root as the next Test captain. The legendary batter, who is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record in the longest format, now succeeds Ben Stokes, who retired from international cricket earlier this year. The England hierarchy, comprising Robert Key, the Managing Director, had the option of giving the Test captaincy to Harry Brook, who earlier served as the deputy to Stokes, but decided against it, leaving the young batter in charge of the white-ball formats. Joe Root replaces Ben Stokes as England's Test captain (Action Images via Reuters)

Moreover, the ECB also confirmed the appointment of former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming as the Test head coach. Earlier this year, he stepped down as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 18 years with the franchise. Fleming now replaces Brendon McCullum, who was sacked as England's Test coach after the series loss against New Zealand. However, McCullum remains in charge of the white-ball teams.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining England as Test Coach. It’s one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket, and I am honoured to be appointed. I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it’s about ensuring the team is well-placed for the medium- and long-term future. There is a lot of young talent in and around the team, and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers," Fleming said in an official statement.

Fleming's role with the England Test team will begin after the start of the upcoming Test Series against Pakistan, during which Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach.

“I’m particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as Captain - a generational talent who has achieved so much already. There is still plenty more to come from him, and I’m excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context from his first stint," said Fleming.

Root's first assignment as the Test captain would be the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning August 19 in Leeds. The last couple of months have been extremely turbulent for the England board following the nightclub incident and then Stokes' retirement from international cricket.

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Earlier, Root had stepped in as captain for the second Test against New Zealand after Stokes was handed a suspension over the late-night drinking incident in Chelsea following the series opener. His brief return to the role has now paved the way for a permanent comeback.

Root, who had stepped down as the captain in 2022 post the loss in the Ashes, had earlier indicated that his first tenure would be his final spell as captain. The 35-year-old led England in 65 Tests, winning 27 and losing 27. However, there was one spell during his captaincy when England won just one of 17 Tests.

What did Joe Root say? In his statement, Root said that it would be a great privilege to lead the national team once again, and he cannot wait to get started working with Fleming.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men’s Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job, and after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with [Brendon] McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward," said Root.

“The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment,” he added.