Sanjay Manjrekar’s savage ‘pleasant face’ dig leaves Murali Kartik firing back in tense live TV exchange
The incident occurred on Day 3 of the Test, after the first session, with the banter quickly turning personal and leaving social media buzzing.
Former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik were involved in an ugly on-air spat on Monday during the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. The incident occurred on Day 3 of the Test, after the first session, with the banter quickly turning personal and leaving social media buzzing.
According to a video shared by Sony Sports, the official broadcaster for the Test series in Sri Lanka, Kartik, who was in the studio, took a cheeky dig at Manjrekar, who was reporting from Galle. The former India spinner mocked Manjrekar’s trademark pout and suggested that it sometimes made it difficult to understand what he was saying on air.
“A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout,” Kartik said.
The former India batter did not hold back. Instead, he asked the broadcaster to switch the camera to Ajinkya Rahane, the other expert in the studio, while taking a swipe at Kartik.
“That’s a bad one. Can we cut... can we make this a split screen and shift the camera to the other guy because he is a much more pleasant person to talk to, and he has got a much more pleasant face as well,” Manjrekar said.
He then took the banter up another notch with a sharp dig at Kartik’s appearance.
“I just wonder, ‘superb, superb, superb,’ Murali Kartik’s voice, looking at himself in the mirror,” he added.
The comment did not sit well with Kartik, who fired back, seemingly offended by the remark.
“I don’t look at myself in the mirror. That’s you. That’s only you,” he responded.
The banter had clearly escalated by then, and before the exchange could turn uglier, Manjrekar attempted to defuse the situation.
“There is an incentive to look in the mirror. For you, I can understand it’s not very motivating,” he said.
“Anyway, we’re both going to cross lines here, and social media will have a field day.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More