'No point in participating in polls until Gyanesh Kumar resigns': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke amid SIR row

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday expressed skepticism over the upcoming elections, asserting that participating in polls would be 'pointless' as long as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stays in office. Dipke, CJP founder, has alleged that the BJP is securing victories in states where it failed to win even at the peak of the "Modi wave". (File Photo/AFP)

Speaking to reporters, Dipke alleged that the BJP is winning in states where it failed to secure victory even at the "peak of the 'Modi wave'."

He said, “I feel that until Gyanesh Kumar resigns and ensures free and fair elections, there is no point in participating in such polls, because the winner is already predetermined.”

"The BJP is winning in states where it couldn't even secure a victory during the peak of the 'Modi wave'—and this is happening because of Gyanesh Kumar. Once Gyanesh Kumar leaves and the SIR freezes, only then will we know how many seats the BJP actually wins," the CJP founder added.