Pathanamthitta , The Keralam Assembly's environment committee on Thursday expressed concern over delays in implementing the Sabarimala master plan and called for environmentally sustainable development of the hill shrine. Keralam Assembly panel flags delay in Sabarimala master plan, calls for eco-friendly development

Committee chairperson and MLA Sajeev Joseph, along with members Chandy Oommen and Faisal Babu, said the government has given Sabarimala, which attracts crores of devotees every year, high priority, and that development should not come at the cost of environmental protection.

The committee members met the media here a day after visiting the Lord Ayyappa temple and its surrounding areas to assess facilities and arrangements for the ongoing pilgrimage season.

They said only eco-friendly constructions would be permitted in areas close to forest ecosystems, and existing structures that did not meet environmental requirements would be removed.

The committee said ensuring a hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the ongoing Mandalam season was a priority.

It expressed satisfaction with the sanitation arrangements along pilgrimage routes and the increased availability of healthcare services despite space constraints. The members also said they had received positive feedback from devotees during their visit.

The committee would recommend further improvements to pilgrim facilities in its report to the government, taking into account the growing number of devotees.

It said it had suggested additional facilities at various locations following discussions with concerned officials.

The panel expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at Erumeli, Pampa and Sannidhanam and appreciated the interest shown by Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan in Sabarimala-related matters.

On the deteriorating condition of Valiya Thodu, a stream at Erumeli, the committee said it had issued strict directions for remedial measures and appointed a duty magistrate to coordinate the work.

Sajeev Joseph said deadlines had been set for cleaning and surveying the stream, deepening its bed and clearing encroachments.

The committee also decided to recommend awareness campaigns to educate devotees about the environmental impact of leaving clothes in the Pampa River after bathing. Pamphlets and other materials would be distributed to discourage the practice.

It stressed the urgent need to establish a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant at Erumeli and said it would urge the government to initiate construction without delay.

The committee underlined the need for effective coordination among various departments to ensure a smooth Mandalam pilgrimage season.

The significant improvements made within a short period reflected the government's priority for Sabarimala, it said, adding that the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board remained committed to providing better facilities to pilgrims.

The panel visited the waste treatment plant at Sannidhanam and reviewed its functioning.

The 41-day Mandalam pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa temple began on November 17.

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