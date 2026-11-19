A 30-year-old man died and another was battling for his life after welding work meant to install fire safety gear triggered a fire in a Lajpat Nagar II basement office, police said on Thursday Head constable Gajanand, who was patrolling in the area, also spotted the blaze and alerted local police units, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police officer said they received a call at 1:17 pm on Wednesday reporting that people were trapped inside the four-storey building in the Lajpat Nagar II neighbourhood. The building owner runs a business, Milana Craft Works, from the basement.

Around the same time, head constable Gajanand, who was patrolling in the area, also spotted the blaze and alerted local police units, who cordoned off the street and began evacuating residents before fire engines arrived, a senior police officer said.

Police said two men, Gaurav Singh and Prem Singh Sharma, were rescued from the basement and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Singh was rescued from the basement and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Sharma has been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast district) Vineet Kumar said a preliminary enquiry suggested that welding work was underway in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with installing fire safety equipment.

“Two workers were engaged in the welding work in the presence of two staff/employees (victims) of Milana Crafts works. Their contractor, who supplies workers for fire safety equipment installation, has been called for further verification,” Kumar said.

Officials said it took two hours to douse the fire.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, said the police, adding that an FIR has been registered.