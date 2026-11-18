The Delhi Traffic Police would write to Google, requesting that routes through the Capital not be shown as preferred options on Google Maps for vehicles whose origin and destination are outside Delhi, to divert such vehicles to peripheral corridors and reduce congestion and vehicular pollution, two officers aware of the proposal said on Wednesday. Police identified Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar among the areas that frequently experience traffic snarls in the Capital. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The officers said the plan to approach Google follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities to take corrective measures for smoother traffic management in Delhi, especially at hotspots.

At the CAQM’s Tuesday meeting, Delhi Traffic Police flagged that non-Delhi-destined vehicles use city roads to reach other states, as navigation apps often show city routes as shorter and more convenient, particularly during non-peak hours, the officers said.

“We have planned to write to Google and request feasible and necessary interventions in its navigation software. Once done, it will surely bring down traffic volume in the city,” one of the officers cited above said.

Also read: Delhi Traffic Police to hold meetings in high footfall hubs to address congestion after CAQM directive

Measures for Non-Compliant Public Vehicles At the CAQM’s meeting, Delhi Traffic Police also flagged that non-CNG and non-electric public transport vehicles not registered in Delhi, particularly private buses, enter the city during odd hours, such as late at night. Police also said passengers of such vehicles argue with traffic personnel when stopped at the borders.

“To address these issues, the Delhi Traffic Police would also write to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), requesting it to direct transport departments in neighbouring and other states to halt the operations of non-compliant public vehicles in Delhi,” another officer said.

The traffic police would also approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the concerned authorities of neighbouring states to divert non-Delhi-registered vehicles to peripheral high-speed corridors, the officers said.

Also read: Delhi pollution: CAQM asks agencies to improve traffic flow, regulate parking at congestion hotspots

Congestion Hotspots Delhi Traffic Police said frequent snarls are reported at hotspots like Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar, and meetings with welfare associations are underway to discuss a one-way traffic proposal and rationalisation of parking charges by MCD and NDMC.

“We had suggested that roads within the market be turned one-way and that loading and unloading of goods be regulated. However, they did not seem very interested, predicting that it would lead to low footfall and impact businesses. However, keeping in view the CAQM’s directions, we will ask the traders to consider our suggestions,” the officer added.