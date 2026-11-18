Following the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM’s) directions on Tuesday to take corrective measures to ensure smooth traffic management in the city, the Delhi Traffic Police said they would also be holding meetings with welfare associations of the city’s commercial hubs, especially markets with high footfall, to discuss their one-way traffic proposal in the markets to curb traffic congestion. Areas around Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and other markets with high footfall have emerged as traffic congestion hotspots due to frequent snarls caused by high traffic volumes and pedestrian movement. (Sunil Ghosh/HT/ Representational)

The traffic police will undertake the exercise especially in hotspots such as Sarojini Nagar, Sadar Bazar and Lala Lajpat Rai Market. It would also push for rationalisation of surface parking charges by MCD and NDMC.

Areas around Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and other markets with high footfall have emerged as traffic congestion hotspots due to frequent snarls caused by high traffic volumes and pedestrian movement.

In wholesale markets like Sadar Bazar, commercial vehicles are parked on the roads to load and unload goods, leaving less space for other vehicles to move. As a result, vehicular movement either comes to a standstill or vehicles move at a snail’s pace, said a senior traffic officer from Central Range Traffic, under whose jurisdiction Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk market fall.

“In our meetings with Sadar Bazar market association members, we had suggested that the roads within the market should be turned one-way and loading and unloading of goods should also be regulated. However, they did not seem much interested in our suggestions because they were of the view that implementation of our suggestions would lead to low footfall, which would have an impact on their businesses. However, keeping in view the CAQM’s directions to curb traffic congestion at hotspots, we will again ask the traders to consider our suggestions,” the officer said.

Issues faced in non-BS-VI ban implementation At the CAQM’s meeting on Tuesday, attended by many stakeholders, senior traffic police officers highlighted two key issues that, they said, their enforcement teams had been facing while enforcing the ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standard, which began on November 1 as part of the winter action plan.

The first issue is that many non-CNG and non-electric public transport vehicles not registered in Delhi, particularly private buses, enter the city during the odd hours of the night, carrying passengers from other states.

The second issue the officers raised is that many non-Delhi-registered vehicles, whose destinations are outside the Capital, use the city’s roads while crossing one state to another, and their occupants argue with traffic personnel when they are stopped from entering the city.

To address the two issues, the Delhi Traffic Police would write to the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), requesting that it direct transport departments in neighbouring and other states to stop non-compliant private buses bound for Delhi at their points of origin, another senior police officer said.

They would also approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the concerned authorities of neighbouring states to divert non-Delhi-registered vehicles whose destinations are outside the Capital to peripheral high-speed corridors, so they do not have to enter Delhi to reach their destinations in other states.

“Since during the non-peak hours, many routes via Delhi appear as shorter and best routes on the navigation maps, Google and other navigation service providers would also be requested to make necessary arrangements so that Delhi routes are not shown the routes passing through Delhi as clear passages for vehicles travelling to destinations in other states. Once done, it will surely bring down traffic volume in the city,” added the second officer.