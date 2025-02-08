Delhi election result LIVE: Election Commission to begin counting of votes at 8 am
Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election 2025 is taking place from 8 am today, with the top contenders Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to form government in the capital city. Voting for all 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on Wednesday, February 5.
Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 comfortably and bag 10-15 more seats than that, ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Congress, however, is projected to bag 0-3 seats at max.
The election results can be tracked on https://results.eci.gov.in from 8 am onwards.
Delhi election result | Key points
-Delhi election counting of votes time: The counting of votes for Delhi assembly election 2025 will begin at 8 am today, February 8. Voting for Delhi assembly poll 2025 took place in a single phase on February 5.
-Delhi voting percentage: According to the Election Commission of India (EC) data, the approximate voter turnout after the Delhi assembly election stood at 60.54 per cent, with the North East district recording the highest voting percentage - 66.25 per cent. Lowest polling was recorded in the South East Delhi district at 56.40 per cent.
-Delhi election | Top contenders: The incumbent AAP, BJP and the Congress are the main contenders of Delhi poll 2025. AAP is eyeing a third straight full term in Delhi. AAP, which has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi, won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 election, while the BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls and is predicted to perform similarly this time as well.
-Delhi exit poll results: Exit poll results for Delhi election were released on Wednesday evening, after the voting for the assembly poll concluded. Most exit polls projected a comfortable win for BJP in the Delhi assembly election, while the incumbent AAP is predicted to be failing to hit a hattrick. Exit polls projected another rout for Congress.
Delhi assembly election result LIVE: A three-tier security detail with 10,000 police personnel has been deployed for the counting of votes across 19 centres in the city.
"We have made robust security arrangements (for counting day). Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited," said special commissioner of police Devesh Chandra Srivastava, as quoted by PTI.
He also added that two companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed at each of the counting centre. The centres will also have metal frame and hand-held metal detectors as well as X ray machines for safety.
Delhi election result LIVE: In the 2020 Delhi assembly election, most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). For instance, Jan Ki Baat forecasted 55 seats for AAP and 15 for BJP, while India Today-Axis My India projected 59-68 seats for AAP and 2-11 for BJP.
Times Now predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP, and NewsX-Neta also projected 55 seats for AAP and 14 for BJP. India News-Nation and ABP News-CVoter made similar predictions, with AAP expected to win between 51-65 seats and BJP between 3-17 seats.
As the results unfolded, the pollsters were largely accurate: AAP delivered an outstanding performance, securing 62 seats, while the BJP improved its tally, winning eight seats.
Delhi election result LIVE: In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious, securing 62 out of 70 seats, continuing its dominance in the city.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just eight seats.
Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to win a single seat in both the 2020 and 2015 elections, and exit polls suggest they are likely to face a similar result in the 2025 election.
Delhi election result LIVE: As the Delhi assembly election 2025 approaches its results day, most exit polls indicate a comfortable win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a setback for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was hoping for a hattrick in the city.
However, two pollsters, WeePreside and Mind Brink, have projected a win for AAP. All exit polls predict a humiliating defeat for the Congress, with no more than three seats expected.
Exit poll results:
Axis My India
BJP: 45-55
AAP: 15-25
Congress: 0-1
Today's Chanakya
BJP: 51 ± 6
AAP: 19 ± 6
Congress: 0 ± 3
Chanakya Strategies
BJP: 39-44
AAP: 25-28
Congress: 2-3
P-Marq
AAP: 21-31
BJP: 39-49
Congress: 0-1
JVC
BJP: 39-45
AAP: 22-31
Congress: 0-2
People's Insight
AAP: 25-29
BJP: 40-44
Congress: 0-2
Matrize
BJP: 35-40
AAP: 32-37
Congress: 0-1
Peoples Pulse
BJP: 51-60
AAP: 10-19
Congress: 0
WeePreside
BJP: 18-23
AAP: 46-52
Congress: 0-1
Mind Brink
BJP: 44-49
AAP: 21-25
Congress: 0-1
DV Research
BJP: 26-34
AAP: 36-44
Congress: 0
Delhi election result LIVE: The official vote counting for the 2025 Delhi assembly election will begin at 8:00 am today, February 8. The counting process will start with postal ballots, which include votes from government officials on election duty, service voters, and elderly or differently-abled voters who chose postal voting.
After the postal ballots are counted, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be unlocked and the votes will be counted in multiple rounds. This process is expected to continue throughout the day, with results from different constituencies being released at intervals.
The Election Commission will update vote trends regularly, offering a clearer picture of each party's performance. By around afternoon, major voting trends are likely to emerge, giving an early indication of the likely winner.
Delhi exit poll 2025 LIVE: A total of 699 candidates are fighting the Delhi assembly election 2025.
Voting for Delhi assembly election took place on February five in a single phase, while the counting of votes for the same is taking place today, February 8, to decide whether the AAP comes to power in Delhi for a third consecutive term or the BJP gets a chance to form a government in the national capital after 27 years.
Delhi election result LIVE: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday served a legal notice to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, seeking answers about an allegation made by him about the BJP attempting to poach candidates for ₹15 crore and ministerial positions.
The ACB's notice refers to a post on X by Kejriwal accusing the BJP of offering bribes to 16 AAP candidates to switch sides. They have asked for evidence of the poaching bid and the names of the 16 candidates.
Delhi election result LIVE: The EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the Delhi assembly elections have been stored in 70 strong rooms, each with a three-tier security system, an official confirmed on Thursday. The elections were held on February 5, and results will be declared on February 8.
"These strong rooms, one for each assembly constituency, are being safeguarded with stringent security measures as part of the Election Commission of India’s protocols," news agency PTI quoted Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz.
With a robust three-tier security system in place, the strong rooms are being heavily guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) at the innermost perimeter, while state-armed police secure the outer perimeter, the statement revealed.
"24x7 CCTV surveillance is in place, covering all sealed doors and corridors, and a double-lock system ensures additional security," the Delhi CEO added.
Former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is eyeing a third straight win from the New Delhi assembly constituency, while Parvesh Verma has been fielded by the BJP from this seat.

Arvind Kejriwal has represented the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 2015 and from 2013 to 2014 as well.
Arvind Kejriwal has represented the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 2015 and from 2013 to 2014 as well.
Delhi election result LIVE: According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for a strong comeback in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, with the party projected to win 45-55 of the 70 seats.
The Axis My India exit poll predicts a significant dip for the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is expected to secure only 15-25 seats. Congress, on the other hand, is projected to win a maximum of just one seat. Read full report here - Delhi exit poll: Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicts a BJP comeback
Most exit polls results are favouring a thumping victory for BJP in Delhi's assembly elections, with the party projected to win 35-50 seats. Meanwhile, AAP's dream of a third consecutive term seems uncertain, according to exit poll projections.

Meanwhile, Congress is expected to face another setback.
Meanwhile, Congress is expected to face another setback.
Delhi election result LIVE: Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO) Alice Vaz, announced that a total of 5,000 personnel would be deployed to count votes today.
These include counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and supporting staff trained for the polling and counting process.
With AAP aiming for a third consecutive full term, BJP challenging fiercely, and Congress hoping for a revival, the Delhi election 2025 is a thrilling contest, however, the main contenders as per exit poll projections seem to be the BJP and the AAP.
Delhi election result LIVE: Votes for the Delhi elections will be counted in 198 stations spread across 11 districts in the city.
Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts will each have one counting station. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two counting stations. The New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each.
The Election Commission of India confirmed an approximate voter turnout of 60.54 per cent in the 2025 Delhi assembly election. North East Delhi recorded the highest voting percentage at 66.25 per cent, while South East Delhi saw the lowest at 56.40 per cent.
The highly anticipated counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election 2025 begins today at 8 AM, February 8. This follows the February 5 election, where voter turnout reached 60.54%. Stay tuned for real-time updates on who's leading and where key parties stand in the race for Delhi's assembly.
AAP, which has dominated the last two assembly poll in Delhi, won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 election, while the BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls and is predicted to perform similarly this time as well.