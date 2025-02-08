Delhi election result LIVE: Election Commission to begin counting of votes at 8 am

Delhi election result LIVE: Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election 2025 is taking place from 8 am today, with the top contenders Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hoping to form government in the capital city. Voting for all 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on Wednesday, February 5....Read More

Exit polls have projected a comeback for the BJP in Delhi after 27 years, with the party predicted to hit the majority mark of 36 comfortably and bag 10-15 more seats than that, ousting the incumbent Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. The Congress, however, is projected to bag 0-3 seats at max.

The election results can be tracked on https://results.eci.gov.in from 8 am onwards.

Delhi election result | Key points

-Delhi election counting of votes time: The counting of votes for Delhi assembly election 2025 will begin at 8 am today, February 8. Voting for Delhi assembly poll 2025 took place in a single phase on February 5.

-Delhi voting percentage: According to the Election Commission of India (EC) data, the approximate voter turnout after the Delhi assembly election stood at 60.54 per cent, with the North East district recording the highest voting percentage - 66.25 per cent. Lowest polling was recorded in the South East Delhi district at 56.40 per cent.

-Delhi election | Top contenders: The incumbent AAP, BJP and the Congress are the main contenders of Delhi poll 2025. AAP is eyeing a third straight full term in Delhi. AAP, which has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi, won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 election, while the BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls and is predicted to perform similarly this time as well.

-Delhi exit poll results: Exit poll results for Delhi election were released on Wednesday evening, after the voting for the assembly poll concluded. Most exit polls projected a comfortable win for BJP in the Delhi assembly election, while the incumbent AAP is predicted to be failing to hit a hattrick. Exit polls projected another rout for Congress.