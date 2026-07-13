‘I watched Nadal and Djokovic a lot’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals where his fascination with tennis began

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s eventful tour of England received a memorable off-field addition on Sunday as the 15-year-old Indian batting sensation attended the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final at the All England Club. Vaibhav Sooryvanshi was present to watch the Wimbledon final. (Rajasthan Royals X)

Sooryavanshi was joined by India opener Abhishek Sharma and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh at Centre Court, where defending champion Jannik Sinner faced Alexander Zverev for the prestigious title.

The visit came shortly after Sooryavanshi completed his maiden international series for India. The left-handed opener made his senior debut during the T20I series against England, becoming the youngest player to represent India at the international level at the age of 15 years and 99 days.

After experiencing international cricket for the first time, Sooryavanshi was keen to observe how two leading tennis players dealt with the pressure and expectations surrounding a major final.

“It is my first time here. I will watch the final and see how the players perform in such a big match,” Sooryavanshi said during an interaction with the broadcasters.

The teenager also attracted attention with his formal appearance. Sooryavanshi arrived wearing a black blazer over a white shirt, complemented by a striped tie and tinted sunglasses - a significant departure from the Indian jersey and Rajasthan Royals colours in which supporters have become accustomed to seeing him.

However, Sooryavanshi revealed that there was no elaborate planning behind the outfit.

“I did not plan anything. We were in a hurry, so I arranged whatever I could find. Abhishek bhaiya helped me put everything together, and then I wore it,” he said with a smile.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi names his favourite tennis stars Although his own rapid rise has taken place in cricket, Sooryavanshi revealed that he has been following tennis for the past four or five years. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were the two players who initially caught his attention, with the Serbian great eventually emerging as his favourite. “I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. Now I like Djokovic the most, but I followed both of them,” Sooryavanshi said.

Djokovic’s pursuit of another Wimbledon crown had ended in the semi-finals, where he was beaten by Sinner in straight sets. Asked which player from tennis’ younger generation had impressed him, Sooryavanshi mentioned Carlos Alcaraz before praising Sinner’s performances during the tournament. “I like Alcaraz, but he is not in this tournament. From what I have followed here, I liked the way Sinner dominated. Hopefully, he will win today,” he said.